SCENTHOUND FRANCHISEES JIM AND CHRISTY BOSWELL NAMED FRANCHISE OWNERS OF THE YEAR BY THE INTERNATIONAL FRANCHISE ASSOCIATION

Duo recognized for excellence in business growth and community giving during the association's 64th annual convention

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) has announced Jim and Christy Boswell, Franchise Owners of the Denver, Colorado locations of dog wellness concept Scenthound, have been recognized as 2024 Franchisees of the Year. The annual award program recognizes outstanding franchise establishment owner-operators that are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees.

The Boswells accept the Franchise Owner of the Year Award at the International Franchise Association's 64th annual convention in Phoenix, AZ

"Jim and Christy are passionate advocates for pet wellness through their Scenthound venture and their strength and influence extends to fellow Franchise Partners, where Jim and Christy have become pillars of support. Christy generously dedicates her time to support both Scenthound Franchise Partners and Scenthound Scentral, the corporate office. She actively participates as a valued member of the Franchise Advisory Council (FAC), where her contribution and insights play a pivotal role in influencing the trajectory of the franchise system. The Boswells active involvement speaks not only to their business achievements but, more importantly, underscores their dedication to fostering the overall growth and success of the entire Scenthound community," said Tim Vogel, CEO and Founder of Scenthound.

The Boswells joined the Scenthound family after they recognized a gap in Denver's pet care market. They decided to embark on a mission to not just build a business but to make a meaningful impact on the lives of dogs and their owners in their community. Their two thriving Colorado locations are consistent frontrunners within the system, their third location is opening this Spring, and they own the rights to develop four more locations, highlighting their strategic acumen and commitment to the brand.

"We are so excited and proud to have been selected as IFA's Franchisees of the Year. Our passion for helping dogs and nurturing the pet community in Denver drives us every day. We wake up every day excited to be a part of Scenthound, and to continue growing and positively improving the lives of dogs in Colorado," said Christy Boswell.

The couple combine their respective skillsets to ensure their franchises are successful. Jim, who has previously served in financial officer roles for various franchise brands, and Christy, who brings her expertise from the HR space, seamlessly blend their skills to navigate the franchise landscape.

The Boswells also actively contribute to the community through their involvement in the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office K-9 School Resource Officer Therapy Dog program. In addition to providing complimentary monthly hygiene services to all the program's dogs, they regularly promote and advocate for the program's continued success through fundraising and community awareness efforts. This unique engagement underscores their commitment to enhancing the well-being of dogs and their pet parents.

"Jim and Christy's Scenthound journey is a blend of strategic success and genuine community impact. Their involvement with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and local organizations reflects a profound passion for community building. Their diverse backgrounds contribute not only to the success of their Scenthound venture but also to the growth and vibrancy of the entire Scenthound pack," Vogel said.

Scenthound continues to look for franchise partners who, like the Boswells, are passionate about keeping dogs happy and healthy. For more information about development opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first dog wellness franchise, offers membership-based services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration and innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external well-being following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for 270 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 25 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit Scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

