Scenthound Hits Major Brand Milestone: One-of-a-Kind Dog Wellness Concept Opens 100th Location

JUPITER, Fla., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just 3 and a half years after opening its first franchise location, the nation's first dog hygiene and wellness franchise, Scenthound, announces the opening of its 100th location in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The Scenter is located at 405 Faison Road and will host their grand opening on July 22nd.

Behind the milestone opening is multi-unit owner and avid dog-lover, Tara Reddy. After obtaining her master's degree, Reddy dove into the consulting world where she gained a wealth of operational knowledge. While in search of her next professional venture, Reddy's dog was diagnosed with cancer which rerouted her search into canine wellness. She soon after discovered Scenthound, fell in love with its mission, and became one of the brand's first franchisees.

"We founded Scenthound on a mission to keep dogs clean and healthy so they can live longer, happier lives and with every Scenter that opens, we're fulfilling that mission," says Tim Vogel, Co-Founder and CEO of Scenthound. "Opening our 100th location in under four years is a source of immense pride for our team and inspires us to drive towards our next milestone. Our goal is to make monthly hygiene services and wellness care accessible to all dogs. We plan on making routine hygiene the new normal for dog parents everywhere."

Scenthound leadership, based in Jupiter, FL, will join Reddy in South Carolina to celebrate the milestone occasion with a grand opening event and ribbon cutting. The new Scenter will also be holding a giveaway where ten customers will receive $100 credit to use toward any of Scenthound's services.

"One of the reasons I decided to become a Scenthound franchisee and have re-invested into the brand is because of its commitment to innovation and redefining the dog care experience," says Tara Reddy. "It's been so rewarding to see how the brand has evolved since joining their team in 2020 and I'm honored to be a part of such a big milestone."

While Reddy was an early addition to the franchise system, Scenthound's very first franchisee, Stacy Klein, shares the reason she joined was not only because of the unique business model, but how dedicated the leadership team was in helping her succeed in her entrepreneurial journey. Klein states that the brand's consistent commitment to franchisee support has played a huge role in its growth and will continue to set them apart from competitors moving forward.

Looking towards its next era of growth, the leadership team has identified several states and the Northeast region as key growth areas for franchise expansion and has prime territories available nationwide. Being category creators in a recession-resistant industry, both multi-unit operators and aspiring entrepreneurs are flocking to Scenthound's franchise opportunity.

With the pet industry expected to reach $277 billion by 2030 and the personal services sector expected to maintain its position as the top industry for franchise development, Scenthound is primed for explosive growth. Voted Top 50 Franchise Opportunities from Franchise Business Review, Scenthound is looking for potential multi-unit franchisees to come be a part of the next big thing in the pet space.

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first dog wellness franchise concept, offers monthly hygiene services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external well-being following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 279 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 25 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit www.scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.scenthound.com.

