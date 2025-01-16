Scenthound Makes its Debut on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® Ranking, Capping a Year of Unprecedented Growth and Innovation

Nation's Leading Dog Wellness Franchise Earns Spot in Entrepreneur's Prestigious Industry Ranking

Trailblazers in the Pet Wellness Space Drive Continued Expansion, Innovation, and Advocacy

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off 2025 with a historic milestone, Scenthound, the nation's leading dog wellness franchise, proudly announces its debut on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive ranking for franchise brands. Ranking at #321, this recognition caps a record-breaking 2024, spotlighting Scenthound's innovative approach to pet hygiene and wellness care and its significant strides in reshaping the dog wellness industry.

A Milestone Recognition

The Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought after recognition in the franchise space. It evaluates franchises using a rigorous methodology, analyzing over 150 data points, including costs, growth, brand strength, and financial stability. This recognition solidifies Scenthound's position as a leader in the pet care industry.

"Earning a spot on the Franchise 500 is an incredible honor," said Tim Vogel, Co-Founder and CEO of Scenthound. "This achievement reflects the strength of our franchise model and our commitment to creating a new standard in pet wellness. It underscores the dedication of our team, franchise partners, and loyal members who continue to propel our mission forward."

Reflecting on a Year of Unmatched Growth and Impact

2024 was a year of transformative milestones for Scenthound, from franchise development growth to consumer impact.

Expanding its footprint, the brand secured 63 franchise agreements and opened 46 Scenters.

While bringing new franchise partners into the system, the brand saw a 78% increase in system-wide revenue.

Scenthound celebrated the opening of its 100th Scenter, achieving this milestone just four years after launching the franchise.

As the brand continues to be an advocate for pet wellness, it capped more than one million completed appointments for dogs across the U.S.

Today, Scenthound operates 123 Scenters across 24 states, bringing its unique wellness approach to communities nationwide.

Leading the Pack Through Innovation

Driven by its mission to provide routine hygiene and wellness care for dogs so they live longer, happier lives, Scenthound continued to pioneer the pet care space in 2024 with its commitment to innovation.

Retail Expansion : Scenthound expanded its retail line, Houndswell®, with the launch of Daily Dental Support, an at-home solution for dog dental care, furthering its mission of comprehensive pet wellness.

: Scenthound expanded its retail line, Houndswell®, with the launch of Daily Dental Support, an at-home solution for dog dental care, furthering its mission of comprehensive pet wellness. Impactful Initiatives: Through its Clean Start Program, Scenthound has donated more than 20,000 Basic Hygiene Packages to local rescues and shelters, underscoring its commitment to community and accessibility.

With a thriving customer base of over 50,000 members and more than 100,000 app users, the category creator has cultivated a passionate and loyal community of pet parents, positioning itself as a leader in education, wellness, and engagement.

Looking Ahead to 2025

Building upon this momentum, Scenthound is set to accelerate its mission of revolutionizing dog wellness in 2025 by educating more dog parents on the importance of routine hygiene care.

"This past year has been nothing short of remarkable," says Jessica Vogel, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Scenthound. "We're committed to breaking barriers in dog wellness, empowering pet parents, and creating a world where routine hygiene is the norm. With innovation, education, and community impact at the forefront, we look forward to another year of unprecedented growth and making a difference in the lives of dogs and their families."

To view Scenthound in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur available on newsstands.

To learn more about the brand, visit www.scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram and LinkedIn . To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.scenthound.com .

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first dog wellness franchise concept, offers monthly hygiene services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external well-being following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 300 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 26 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit www.scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.scenthound.com.

