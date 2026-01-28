Scenthound Reflects on Historic Year of Growth; Sets Sights on Continued Rapid Expansion and Innovation

Category Creator in Dog Wellness Remains on Fast Track for Accelerated Expansion

Sustainable Franchise Growth Fuels Double-Digit Openings and 100+ Licenses Sold

Technology Investments, Membership Growth and Corporate Team Expansion Take Center Stage in 2026

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of historic growth and milestones, Scenthound, the original dog wellness brand, looks to build on this positive momentum in 2026. Through disciplined growth, best-in-class franchise partners, continued technology investment, and experienced leadership, Scenthound will remain the category leader in dog wellness.

Highlights of 2025:

One of the most notable achievements from last year was the secured investment from growth equity firm, VMG Partners.

Accelerated growth played a pivotal role in Scenthound's success as the brand opened 33 new locations and sold 124 licenses .

. Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Jessica Vogel, was named to the prestigious Inc. Female Founders list for her commitment to the brand's vision and transforming the industry.

Female Founders list for her commitment to the brand's vision and transforming the industry. Scenthound also received a number of brand recognitions such as making its debut on Entrepreneur 's 2025 Franchise 500 list and ranking on Franchise Business Review's list of Top Franchises for the third year in a row.

's 2025 Franchise 500 list and ranking on Franchise Business Review's list of Top Franchises for the third year in a row. Systemwide revenue increased by 25% further demonstrating the need and demand for routine dog wellness services.

"Reflecting on last year, I'm incredibly proud of what the team has been able to accomplish," said Tim Vogel, Co-Founder and CEO of Scenthound. "We didn't just expand our footprint – we grew in a smart, sustainable way by aligning with quality partners who share in our vision. The partnership with VMG serves as further validation that what we're doing is working, and this is just the beginning."

In planning for 2026 and as rapid growth continues, Scenthound looks to expand the executive team to further support franchisees and grow its membership base. As a data-driven company, innovation always remains a top priority for the category creator. This year, Scenthound plans to roll out a new health dashboard on its mobile app to provide dog parents more holistic, informative data on their pets.

With its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® and a range of membership options, Scenthound is redefining dog care by focusing on prevention over reaction. The brand educates dog parents on routine hygiene and wellness while providing consistent care and 24/7 access to a veterinarian through its mobile app.

The success of the dog wellness concept has not gone unnoticed as Scenthound rose 29 spots in the prestigious Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, ranking #292 for 2026. Scenthound was also named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row, ranked #4 on Franchise Times 2026 Fast & Serious list of the smartest-growing franchise brands, and was a finalist of South Florida Business Journal's 2023, 2024 and 2025 Business of the Year award. Additionally, the brand ranked on Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises ranking for the third consecutive year.

With the pet industry expected to reach $277 billion by 2030 , Scenthound is primed for explosive growth. Being category creators in a recession-resistant industry, both multi-unit operators and aspiring entrepreneurs are flocking to Scenthound's proven franchise opportunity .

To learn more about Scenthound, visit www.scenthound.com

About Scenthound

Scenthound, the nation's original dog wellness concept, offers affordable and accessible monthly hygiene services. With three membership offerings, two of which include 24/7 access to virtually chat with a veterinarian through the brand's app, Scenthound helps dog parents provide routine wellness care for their pet. Through its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth) provided after each monthly visit, dog parents receive a detailed assessment of their pet's external well-being. Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 400 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 32 states. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit www.scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.scenthound.com.

