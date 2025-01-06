Schaeffler Unveils New Era of Motion Technology at CES 2025

"This year's CES exhibit is a significant milestone for Schaeffler as we show our expanded portfolio of products and how we are in a unique position to not only enable but accelerate the pace of change in our evolving industries," said Marc McGrath, Regional CEO Americas. "From humanoid robots to automotive and industrial innovations, if it needs to move in any fashion, we are showing how Schaeffler is leading the way to bring motion to life."

The merger with Vitesco Technologies, completed on October 1, 2024, expands Schaeffler's presence globally, adding new manufacturing plants and boosting the company's research and development capabilities. Schaeffler's solutions now cover the entire spectrum of motion, from power transmission to energy generation and sustainability, allowing for a seamless integration of technologies. Especially in the field of electromobility, Schaeffler can now offer customers a comprehensive product range and can therefore derive even greater benefit from the growth potential in the electromobility market.

Schaeffler Exhibit Highlights:

Humanoid Technology Exhibit

The Humanoid Technology Exhibit is an interactive display that highlights Schaeffler's key role in enabling motion through advanced robotics. Visitors can experience how Schaeffler drives movement in humanoids and the company's ongoing commitment to developing groundbreaking technologies that are shaping the next generation of robotic capabilities.

Dynamic Performance Vehicle

Schaeffler's Dynamic Performance Vehicle showcases the full range of technologies for chassis systems and electrified powertrains, augmented by the addition of Vitesco Technologies. The company can now deliver a complete, game-changing battery electric vehicle solution, featuring all vital components and systems required for a complete electrified powertrain. The interactive exhibit demonstrates the breadth of solutions – from components and systems for light passenger cars to heavy-duty applications.

Motion Hub

The Motion Hub demonstrates how Schaeffler's eight motion technology product families seamlessly work together to drive innovation across industries. The company's deep understanding in motion technologies – ranging from precision components to complete systems, and from energy generation to movement control – enables Schaeffler to develop technology using expertise from all types of motion, recognizing how the design and function of a single component can affect other systems.

Battery Technology

Schaeffler is committed to providing a range of battery solutions for the automotive industry – from battery packs utilizing its manufacturing expertise, to developing the next generation of battery technology, components for all-solid-state batteries (ASSB). Schaeffler will demonstrate its latest advancements in ASSB technology as it continues to make strides in this field, paving the way for future industrialization.

Production Technology

Schaeffler's production technology capabilities, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and a core strength in vertical integration, drive greater automation and efficiency across operations. This seamless integration enables smart manufacturing solutions, including modular production and mobile applications as exemplified by EMMA, a mobile cobot, that enhances flexibility and precision in dynamic production environments – highlighting the company's innovation and commitment to next-generation manufacturing excellence.

After CES

Schaeffler's commitment to innovation is further strengthened through strategic partnerships with leading universities, suppliers, and industry players. These collaborations are vital in advancing technologies that will shape the future of mobility and motion. As part of its dedication to sustainability, Schaeffler is on track to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, while also developing solutions that help customers improve the sustainability of their own products and operations.

We invite you to explore Schaeffler's latest innovations at CES 2025. Visit us at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth 4140, from January 7-10, 2025, to experience the future of motion technology. For more information, please visit https://www.schaeffler.us/us/news_media/dates-events/ces/.

