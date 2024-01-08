Schaeffler is "Making Next Possible" at CES 2024

Schaeffler to exhibit latest motion technologies for automotive, industrial and aerospace markets

Product showcase will center on electrification, battery technologies and mechatronics

CES to kick off company's 2024 North American roadshow

FORT MILL, S.C., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaeffler, a pioneering force in the field of motion technology, is returning to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2024 to demonstrate its most advanced motion technologies for the automotive, industrial and aerospace markets. The company's experiential exhibit will be located in the Central Plaza, booth CP-15, at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 9-12, 2024.

For more than 75 years, Schaeffler has pioneered advancements in motion technology, from developing manual clutches to becoming a key provider of hybrid and electric solutions. Under the theme "Making next possible," the company will showcase its latest innovations primarily focused on electrification, battery technologies and mechatronics.

"As the motion technology company, Schaeffler is committed to providing our customers solutions that advance their field of motion – from transportation to industrial automation and renewables," said Marc McGrath, Chief Executive Officer of Schaeffler Americas. "CES serves as a unique platform to engage with the industry and showcase our latest technologies that drive, energize and generate motion."

Electrification

In the area of electrification, or driving motion, Schaeffler will showcase: optimally designed electric axles that reduce weight and extend driving range; electric motors featuring advanced cooling concepts, magnet-free options and innovative winding architectures; and an e-drive system that maximizes power density, safety and air-cooling options.

While its CES exhibit will feature e-axles and electric motors on a retrofit medium-duty battery electric truck, Schaeffler has developed a family of electric powertrain systems and components from passenger cars to some commercial vehicles, that optimize battery capacity.

The e-drive system will be shown in FlyNow's eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-off and Landing) aerial drone that can handle payloads up to 200 kg (440 lbs.), reduces CO 2 emissions, and lowers environmental impact using two separate electric motors.

Battery Technologies

In the field of energizing motion, battery packs are a complex component of modern electric vehicles, requiring control systems, thermal management systems, mechanical structures, state-of-the-art battery cells, and system integration. Schaeffler's technologies include a battery management system that incorporates intelligent algorithms supported by the deep knowledge acquired by Schaeffler's battery cell team.

Battery packs will be on display at CES 2024 as part of Schaeffler's medium-duty truck demonstrator. This exhibit demonstrates the company's battery management system and stamping capabilities in developing battery packs that optimize efficiency and space.

In addition, Schaeffler's new all solid-state batteries (ASSB) offer energy storage that have the potential to revolutionize the industry. These batteries offer higher energy density to increase operating durations while providing the ability for fast charging.

Mechatronics

Generating motion consists of technologies that enable automated driving and intelligent steering, require high-precision electromechanical components and systems, and provide power-dense solutions in compact packages.

Schaeffler is developing a range of mechatronics applications and will exhibit several examples of actuator innovations at CES 2024. The company's groundbreaking Ride Height Actuator (RHA) marks significant advancements in actuator technologies and optimizes powertrain performance for every driving scenario. The RHA will be demonstrated on an electric light-duty truck to show the technology's comfort features like easy ingress and easy exit, and speed-dependent vehicle lifting/lowering for battery electric vehicle range extension.

The company also will show its RT1-T Precision Strain Wave Gear Unit with Integrated Sensor for cobot, humanoid robot and medical-surgical robotics fields where high-performance sensing of force and torque is increasingly critical for complex and sensitive manipulation tasks such as automated assembly of intricate mechanical systems. Schaeffler's RT1-T torque-sensing strain wave gear units feature integrated microelectronics, embedded AI, and proprietary Sensotect® coating to enable precise measurement of torque within the robotic joint actuator without compromising torsional stiffness.

Additionally, Schaeffler will demonstrate its CASM-series electromechanical actuator for agricultural and construction equipment. The CASM series deliver an energy-efficient alternative to hydraulic cylinders with modular design flexibility. The CASM solution will be shown on an excavator arm within the company's CES exhibit.

Beyond CES

The centerpiece of Schaeffler's CES display is a newly created mobile showroom trailer. Following CES, the trailer will tour throughout the year and beyond in a roadshow campaign that traverses North America to demonstrate the company's innovations, capabilities, and company culture. The tour will include visits to customers, schools and universities, community events, Schaeffler facilities, and more.

The mobile showroom's design allows content to be customized for each audience to ensure the applicable information is shared with customers, students, local communities and employees. This upcoming roadshow serves as an extension of the company's commitment to innovation, as it actively seeks solutions and develops cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO₂-efficient drives, chassis solutions, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. The motion technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of EUR 15.8 billion in 2022. With around 84,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the world's largest family-owned companies. With more than 1,250 patent applications in 2022, Schaeffler is Germany's fourth most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

