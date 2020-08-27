Schaeffler Paravan Discusses Autonomous Vehicle Technologies and Adoption at MOVE America Conference

TROY, Mich., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's mobility solutions transition toward vehicles with varying levels of autonomous driving capability, Schaeffler Paravan – a joint venture between global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler and Germany-based mobility solutions provider Paravan GmbH – specializes in the development of fail-safe, drive-by-wire innovations and chassis system solutions. The creator of SpaceDrive, a key steer-by-wire technology that enables safe and reliable vehicle operation by purely electronic means, Schaeffler Paravan has dedicated itself to a sustainable and autonomous future for mobility.

During the MOVE America Conference – held virtually Sept. 1-3, 2020 – Schaeffler Paravan experts will discuss the future of mobility in America at three uniquely informative forums: a presentation on drive-by-wire systems in autonomous vehicles; a panel on facilitating the adoption of autonomous vehicles (AVs) in cities; and a roundtable entitled "What Will Drive Future Autonomous Regulations and Business Models?"

At 10:50 a.m. ET on Sept. 1, Shaun Tate, manager - engineering, chassis mechatronics at Schaeffler, will present "Making a Safety and Availability Case for X-By-Wire Systems." During the session, Tate will offer insights into the requirements of automated driving for intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs), an overview of market and vehicle segmentation, and key features of Schaeffler Paravan's SpaceDrive technology for automated, autonomous and connected vehicles.

At 11:10 a.m. ET on Sept. 1, Noel Marshall, director of engineering at Schaeffler Paravan, will participate in the "Enabling AV Adoption in Cities" panel. Marshall focuses on developing, managing and creating new markets for Schaeffler Paravan within the drive-by-wire space for autonomous and semi-autonomous applications in North America. She will be joined by Darran Anderson from the Texas Department of Transportation, Gerardo Interiano from Aurora Innovation, and Kimberly Williams from the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County. Patrick McGee, San Francisco correspondent for the Financial Times, will moderate the panel.

At 12:40 p.m. ET on Sept. 1, Marshall and Philip George, director - region innovation at Schaeffler, will serve as keynote presenters for a dynamic and forward-thinking roundtable discussion exploring the key issues that will drive future autonomous regulations and business models.

Schaeffler Paravan's SpaceDrive serves as the basis for autonomous mobility, enabling all-new interior and vehicle access concepts. This state-of-the-art technology incorporates a triple-redundant electronic interface that operates vehicle steering, accelerator, brakes and secondary functions (e.g., lights, wipers, turn signals, etc.), thereby enabling autonomous driving across a wide range of scenarios.

Registered members of the media and conference attendees can view the Schaeffer Paravan virtual exhibit booth, which will be live Sept. 1 through Sept. 3.

MOVE America works to represent the entire ecosystem of urban mobility and brings together transport's biggest disruptors and key decision makers to create new solutions and form new partnerships. With more 400 industry-leading speakers, over 200 startups, more than 200 exhibitors and 3,000 attendees across nine content tracks, MOVE will be at the heart of all things urban mobility in the United States. More information is available at: https://www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/move-america/index.stm.

About Schaeffler Paravan

Schaeffler Paravan Technologie GmbH and Co. KG ("Schaeffler Paravan") is a Schaeffler Group joint venture company in cooperation with Roland Arnold and Paravan GmbH. Based in Aichelau and Herzogenaurach, Germany, Schaeffler Paravan is led by Paravan founder Arnold as CEO and Mathias Mungenast (CFO). The new joint venture entity aims to further develop Paravan's Space Drive drive-by-wire technology, which aids drivers with physical disabilities by replacing cumbersome mechanical vehicle control systems with 100%-reliable, fully electronic systems. For more information, visit: https://www.schaeffler-paravan.de/en.

About Schaeffler

The Schaeffler Group is a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. Its portfolio includes high-precision components and systems for engine, transmission and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree with innovative and sustainable technologies for electric mobility, digitalization and Industry 4.0. The technology company generated sales of approximately 14.4 billion euros in 2019. With around 84,200 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a global network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies. With just under 2,400 patent applications in 2019, Schaeffler is Germany's second-most innovative company according to the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA).

Schaeffler is a recognized development partner for global automakers and suppliers. To serve the North American automotive market, Schaeffler operates development centers in Troy, Mich.; Fort Mill, S.C.; Wooster, Ohio; and Puebla, Mexico. The company's 600 North American engineers and technicians, who are supported by a team of more than 6,700 global R&D engineers, drive development in the region by utilizing state-of-the-art test and measurement equipment, computational tools and CAD systems. Schaeffler Automotive has headquarters in Fort Mill and manufacturing facilities in South Carolina; Missouri; Ohio; Ontario, Canada; Puebla and Irapuato, Mexico. For more information, please visit www.schaeffler.us.

