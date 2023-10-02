Scheduling Standards Consortium Achieves Landmark Milestone: API Standards Published

Industry Momentum Accelerates with New Badging System to Identify Integrations and Members; Consortium Grows with Collaborator Additions

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC) today announced the achievement of a landmark milestone — the publication of its Technical Standard for developing scheduling application programming interface (API) for transportation management systems (TMS). Now accessible on the open source community, GitHub, the Technical Standard will bring more cohesion and resiliency to the movement of goods, making it easier to book and manage appointments, optimize processes for carriers, shippers and receivers, and drive operational efficiencies for the industry at large.

Scheduling system and interface fragmentation is a significant point of friction amongst carriers, brokers, and shippers. As the industry relies increasingly on an integrated network of providers and solutions to manage the end-to-end lifecycle of each shipment, it's vital to define and share a consistent data architecture and API standard for the distribution of scheduling information. The SSC was formed in December 2022 to establish the industry's first formal set of scheduling API standards.

Today, the Technical Standard is available for TMS developers on GitHub, encapsulating eight months of rigorous technical and strategic collaboration. The work ushers in an era where scheduling systems work seamlessly, transcending the barriers that have long hindered efficient data sharing among shippers, carriers, and brokers. The SSC's API-based approach will allow companies to access the latest data and make smart decisions to increase efficiency, reduce empty miles and waste, lower costs, and improve service outcomes. As each company aligns with these standards, the industry can better orchestrate freight needs with data-informed systems.

"This moment is the culmination of everything the SSC has been working toward to date. Our objective was to develop a technical standard that would allow scheduling systems across the freight industry to consistently and efficiently communicate with one another, and that's exactly what we've achieved," according to the SSC's integrated product leads from Uber Freight, J.B. Hunt and Convoy; Chris Chmielewski, Greg Granata and Brian Holley respectively. "The logistics industry is modernizing at an incredible rate, continually improving conditions for seamless digital communication between systems. Standardizing this communication now promises substantial future benefits. Our aspiration is for all stakeholders — brokers, carriers, shippers, and receivers —to recognize the value that these standards provide and embrace them so all parties can save time, money, and ultimately, deliver value for their customers."

TMS Leaders Invest In Adoption and Integration Efforts

As industry leaders adopt these standards, a significant transformation is set in motion. Shippers stand to benefit from collaborating with these forward-thinking TMS providers, whose investments in integration translate to increased efficiency and cost savings in their operations. This harmonization signifies more than just technical progress; it underscores a dedication to innovative solutions that enhance the logistics ecosystem as a whole.

"At One Network, we're not just embracing the publication of the SSC Technical Standard; we're committing to implementing and utilizing these standards to enable greater efficiency across the logistics landscape in 2024," said Greg Brady, Founder and Executive Chairman of One Network Enterprises. "Our dedication to these guidelines goes beyond rhetoric; it's a strategic move that will empower shippers and carriers with streamlined operations and enhanced data sharing. As we weave these standards into our systems, we're driving transformative efficiencies, and ultimately, fostering a more connected and agile logistics ecosystem."

"At BlueYonder, the unveiling of the SSC Technical Standard marks a significant stride towards establishing more efficient supply chain systems," said Chirag Modi, Corporate Vice President, Industry Strategy. "Embracing these standards is not just an affirmation; it's a commitment to bring additional API capabilities to the industry's landscape. We will weave these standards into the fabric of our operations to improve data sharing, foster operational fluidity, and unlock new dimensions of scheduling efficiency. As we march through the latter part of this year, our resolve to embrace and implement these standards echoes our dedication to delivering value to our customers and the entire logistics ecosystem."

"We're actively implementing these standards at Oracle and charting a course toward enhanced data sharing," said Srini Rajagopal, Vice President of Logistics Product Strategy at Oracle. "We encourage shippers to engage with their software providers to urge progress on SSC Technical Standard integration. Together, we're spearheading an era of innovation that will benefit the entire logistics community."

Further Industry Momentum Supports the SSC: New Collaborators Join the Ranks

Embracing the momentum, the SSC welcomes several additional distinguished collaborators, including:

DHL Supply Chain , the Americas leader in contract logistics and part of DHL Group.

, the Americas leader in contract logistics and part of DHL Group. Lineage Logistics , a global leader in the temperature-controlled logistics industry.

a global leader in the temperature-controlled logistics industry. Mastery Logistics Systems , a comprehensive cloud-based SaaS transportation management system designed to manage complex transportation needs for shippers, carriers and logistics service providers.

a comprehensive cloud-based SaaS transportation management system designed to manage complex transportation needs for shippers, carriers and logistics service providers. Transportation Insight & Nolan Transportation Group , part of TI Holding Company, bring over two decades of multi-modal expertise and technology to the logistics industry and rank amongst North America's top 10 largest logistics companies.

part of TI Holding Company, bring over two decades of multi-modal expertise and technology to the logistics industry and rank amongst top 10 largest logistics companies. Ryder System, Inc. , the leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions.

, the leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. Worldwide Express , a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering more than 115,000 customers access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions.

These organizations join existing players Convoy, J.B. Hunt, Uber Freight, Arrive Logistics, Blue Yonder, Coyote Logistics, E2open, Echo, One Network Enterprises, and Oracle.

The SSC continues to invite industry collaborators and advocates to support the Technical Standard across the industry. For more information or to learn how to get involved and contribute to the SSC, please visit www.FreightAPIs.org .

Introducing the SSC Badging System

In addition to this milestone, the SSC is excited to introduce its new badging system designed to recognize and differentiate industry participants actively contributing to the development and adoption of scheduling API standards.

Innovator Badge: This badge is awarded to companies that actively support or contribute to the creation of the scheduling API standards or the SSC itself. Innovators play a crucial role in shaping the future of the industry by sharing their expertise, insights, and resources.

Early Adopter Badge: TMS companies that verbally commit to integrating the SSC Standards into their products by mid 2024 are eligible for the Early Adopter badge. These forward-thinking organizations demonstrate their dedication to driving industry-wide improvements and efficiencies.

The SSC's badging program will provide clarity and transparency within the industry, helping businesses choose partners that are actively advancing scheduling standards. It will also promote collaboration and innovation among industry players, driving further progress in the development and implementation of API standards.

To learn more about the SSC, visit www.FreightAPIs.org .

About the Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC)

Founded in 2022 by Convoy, J.B. Hunt and Uber Freight, the Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC) was established to create freight appointment scheduling standards that provide consistent visibility into the supply chain. Together with shippers, carriers and intermediaries, the SSC aims to simplify the integration of systems across the fragmented ecosystem and generate efficiency across the freight industry. To learn more, visit www.FreightAPIs.org .

