Uber Freight Releases Pilot for Scheduling API, A First Under New Industry Standards

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Manifest) - Uber Freight , the leading end-to-end enterprise suite powering intelligent logistics, today announced a piloted rollout of a new scheduling application programming interface (API), making it the first activation of the Scheduling Standards Consortium's (SSC) Technical Standard for the industry. The new API, designed for Uber Freight's transportation management systems (TMS), offers enhanced scheduling capabilities and fosters seamless communication across its network of shippers and carriers. The active pilot is set to be fully released for general availability in the second half of 2024.

New API streamlines appointments, optimizes processes for carriers, shippers and receivers, and drives operational efficiencies for the industry at large

Across the industry, scheduling inefficiency not only contributes to a significant cost in servicing the load, but also causes delays in getting appointments set and increases the lead time required to get the load serviced. To address this challenge, Uber Freight began testing its new scheduling API within the company's brokerage business. The team saw early success in getting loads made available within the digital marketplace with zero human intervention, and loads are ready for coverage as much as 75% faster compared to manual scheduling. With today's announcement, Uber Freight will enable automated scheduling within the Uber Freight TMS, which facilitated 6 million appointments across more than 1,500 facilities in 2023.

"Uber Freight's scheduling API marks a significant leap forward in streamlining operations for all stakeholders in the freight ecosystem," said Lior Ron, Founder and CEO of Uber Freight. "By seamlessly integrating with Uber Freight TMS, this innovation is just the beginning of transformative changes. Our customers and carriers stand to gain immediate advantages, experiencing faster appointment scheduling, increased visibility, and stronger partnerships. This development not only delivers tangible benefits but also reflects our commitment to drive positive change in the broader industry. It is the culmination of the great work carried out by the SSC and reinforces our dedication to providing efficiency, speed, and savings for everyone involved."

Driving Efficiencies Across the Marketplace

Uber Freight's scheduling API empowers seamless integration between logistics technology platforms and carrier scheduling systems, eliminating manual processes and enhancing visibility across supply chains. The new feature delivers substantial benefits for both shippers and carriers, including:

For Shippers:

Faster appointment scheduling: Reduce lead times and expedite shipment preparation by streamlining the appointment booking process.

Increased visibility and control: Gain real-time insights into dock activity and manage appointments with ease, minimizing disruptions and rescheduling.

Enhanced carrier relationships: Foster stronger partnerships with carriers by providing a standardized, efficient and self-service scheduling experience.

For Carriers:

Simplified integrations: Eliminate the need for multiple logins and manual data entry through standardized API connections.

Improved appointment accuracy: Reduce errors and miscommunication with a single source of truth and centralizing scheduling data.

Increased operational efficiency: Helps optimize driver schedules and mitigate facility congestion by leveraging real-time facility data.

"Innovation and collaboration must go hand-in-hand to drive immediate and lasting impact and the partnerships and pilots that are emerging from the SSC are testament to that," said Raj Subbiah, Head of Product at Uber Freight. "Together, we are helping carriers and shippers gain the speed, efficiency and savings they need to get and stay ahead with technology at the core."

For more information on the Uber Freight scheduling API, contact the Uber Freight team: https://insights.uberfreight.com/ssc-api-signup .

For more information on Uber Freight TMS, visit: www.uberfreight.com/logistics-applications/tms/ .

ABOUT UBER FREIGHT

Uber Freight is a market-leading enterprise technology company powering intelligent logistics. With a suite of end-to-end logistics applications, managed services and an expansive carrier network, Uber Freight advances supply chains and moves the world's goods. Today, the company manages over $18 billion of freight and one of the largest networks of carriers. It is backed by best-in-class investors and provides services for 1 in 3 Fortune 500 companies, including Del Monte Foods, Nestle, Anheuser-Busch InBev and more. For more, visit www.uberfreight.com

ABOUT UBER FREIGHT TMS

Uber Freight TMS is the engine powering intelligent logistics forward. Powered by actionable data and insights, Uber Freight TMS is the all-in-one solution for planning, executing, and managing logistics operations across modes and regions. Since 2005, leading brands have trusted Uber Freight TMS to streamline their operations end-to-end, from procurement and execution to visibility and payments. With Uber Freight TMS today, shippers and their logistics partners can improve their networks while gaining visibility, foresight, and control across their shipments. They can also save time and money, improve cash flow, and achieve better business outcomes.

