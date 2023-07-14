Schelin Uldricks & Co. Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Huntington Beach, California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schelin Uldricks & Co. is pleased to announce that the company has moved its corporate headquarters to the Pierside Pavilion mixed use property overlooking the Pacific Ocean at 300 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 303 in Huntington Beach, California.

The company is increasing its footprint ahead of their planned head count expansion to accommodate its growing business.

Pierside Pavilion Schelin Uldricks & Co. Office View

"Our new space provides additional room to grow the firm and provides a more enjoyable atmosphere for our team and visiting clients," remarked Derek Uldricks, Managing Partner.

About Schelin Uldricks & Co.

www.schelinuldricks.com

Schelin Uldricks & Co. offers investment banking services with a focus on providing capital solutions to real estate companies and other mid-sized businesses.

Headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, Schelin Uldricks & Co. embodies a progressive entrepreneurial culture focused on integrity, transparency, execution, and ingenuity. The founding partners bring extensive capital markets experience in investment banking, private equity, and real estate finance. The company offers a broad array of services, including debt and equity placement, M&A consulting, GP advisory, divestitures, and financial restructuring.

Media Contact:

Derek Uldricks

8089878671

[email protected]

SOURCE Schelin Uldricks & Co.