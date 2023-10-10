Schelin Uldricks & Co. Successfully Arranges $18,100,000 in Bridge Financing for 592,272 SF Suburban Office Portfolio in Dublin, Ohio

News provided by

Schelin Uldricks & Co.

10 Oct, 2023, 08:39 ET

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schelin Uldricks & Co. announces that it has arranged $18,100,000 in bridge financing for the Blazer Parkway Portfolio, a two-building 592,272 square foot suburban office and lab portfolio in Dublin, Ohio. The new financing enabled the property owners to refinance a maturing loan and reserve funds to sign new leases and stabilize operations.

Continue Reading
Blazer Parkway Portfolio - a 592,272 SF Office and Lab Campus
Blazer Parkway Portfolio - a 592,272 SF Office and Lab Campus

The owners of the Blazer Parkway portfolio had been struggling to find replacement financing for their property after a months-long unsuccessful marketing campaign with a national brokerage firm. The owners turned to Schelin Uldricks & Co. for assistance, and the firm quickly identified a private lender that understood the local market and was still providing funding for the right office investments.

"This financing was especially challenging due to the asset type, suburban location, and pending vacancy of one of the project's major tenants. Despite the headwinds, our client was a strong borrower with a sound business plan that we effectively communicated with the new lender to get them on board. This financing solved a timing issue for our client and we got it done expeditiously." commented Ethan Schelin, Managing Partner at Schelin Uldricks & Co. "The world has a negative view of suburban office right now due to the rise of remote working. This deal is a prime example of our creativity and ability to uncover unique capital partners for our clients, even in uncertain times and in out of favor asset classes."

About Schelin Uldricks & Co.

www.schelinuldricks.com

Schelin Uldricks & Co. offers investment banking services with a focus on providing capital solutions to real estate companies and other mid-sized businesses.

Headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, Schelin Uldricks & Co. embodies a progressive entrepreneurial culture focused on integrity, transparency, execution, and ingenuity. The founding partners bring extensive capital markets experience in investment banking, private equity, and real estate finance. The company offers a broad array of services, including debt and equity placement, M&A consulting, GP advisory, divestitures, and financial restructuring.

Media Contact:
Derek Uldricks
1.808.987.8671
366697@email4pr.com

SOURCE Schelin Uldricks & Co.

Also from this source

Adrian Watkins Joins Schelin Uldricks & Co. as Senior Managing Director in Dallas, TX

Adrian Watkins Joins Schelin Uldricks & Co. as Senior Managing Director in Dallas, TX

Schelin Uldricks & Co. is pleased to announce that Adrian Watkins has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director. Adrian will be based in Dallas...
Schelin Uldricks & Co. Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Huntington Beach, California

Schelin Uldricks & Co. Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Huntington Beach, California

Schelin Uldricks & Co. is pleased to announce that the company has moved its corporate headquarters to the Pierside Pavilion mixed use property...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Financing Agreements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.