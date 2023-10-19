Schelin Uldricks & Co. Successfully Refinances Guayaki Tea Corporate Headquarters Building with $5,700,000 Loan

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schelin Uldricks & Co. announces that it has arranged a $5,700,000 loan to refinance a single tenant NNN building in Sebastopol, CA that is fully occupied by Guayaki Yerba Mate Tea Company. The property totals approximately 36,000 square feet and is utilized primarily as office and warehouse space but also includes a café that fronts highway 12.

Guayaki Tea Building - Sebastopol, CA

"This loan replaces a financing we did on the property back in 2017 for the same owner. We were able to execute a refinance with a local credit union at a better interest rate than what we are seeing from the securitized lending markets. The loan also provided significant cash out so our client can take advantage of some great acquisition and development opportunities that they are currently seeing in the market," commented Ethan Schelin, Managing Partner.

The Guayaki Tea building is located inside of The Barlow, a 12-acre Bay Area outdoor market district that features local food, wine, beer, spirits and crafts made onsite by Sonoma County artisans.

