Schelin Uldricks & Co. Successfully Refinances Guayaki Tea Corporate Headquarters Building with $5,700,000 Loan

News provided by

Schelin Uldricks & Co.

19 Oct, 2023, 08:42 ET

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schelin Uldricks & Co. announces that it has arranged a $5,700,000 loan to refinance a single tenant NNN building in Sebastopol, CA that is fully occupied by Guayaki Yerba Mate Tea Company. The property totals approximately 36,000 square feet and is utilized primarily as office and warehouse space but also includes a café that fronts highway 12.

Continue Reading
Guayaki Tea Building - Sebastopol, CA
Guayaki Tea Building - Sebastopol, CA

"This loan replaces a financing we did on the property back in 2017 for the same owner. We were able to execute a refinance with a local credit union at a better interest rate than what we are seeing from the securitized lending markets. The loan also provided significant cash out so our client can take advantage of some great acquisition and development opportunities that they are currently seeing in the market," commented Ethan Schelin, Managing Partner.

The Guayaki Tea building is located inside of The Barlow, a 12-acre Bay Area outdoor market district that features local food, wine, beer, spirits and crafts made onsite by Sonoma County artisans.

About Schelin Uldricks & Co.

www.schelinuldricks.com

Schelin Uldricks & Co. offers investment banking services with a focus on providing capital solutions to real estate companies and other mid-sized businesses.

Headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, Schelin Uldricks & Co. embodies a progressive entrepreneurial culture focused on integrity, transparency, execution, and ingenuity. The founding partners bring extensive capital markets experience in investment banking, private equity, and real estate finance. The company offers a broad array of services, including debt and equity placement, M&A consulting, GP advisory, divestitures, and financial restructuring.

Media Contact:
Derek Uldricks
808-987-8671
[email protected] 

SOURCE Schelin Uldricks & Co.

Also from this source

Schelin Uldricks & Co. Successfully Arranges $18,100,000 in Bridge Financing for 592,272 SF Suburban Office Portfolio in Dublin, Ohio

Schelin Uldricks & Co. Successfully Arranges $18,100,000 in Bridge Financing for 592,272 SF Suburban Office Portfolio in Dublin, Ohio

Schelin Uldricks & Co. announces that it has arranged $18,100,000 in bridge financing for the Blazer Parkway Portfolio, a two-building 592,272 square ...
Adrian Watkins Joins Schelin Uldricks & Co. as Senior Managing Director in Dallas, TX

Adrian Watkins Joins Schelin Uldricks & Co. as Senior Managing Director in Dallas, TX

Schelin Uldricks & Co. is pleased to announce that Adrian Watkins has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director. Adrian will be based in Dallas...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.