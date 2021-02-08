Schivo Acquires Supreme Screw Products inc.

WATERFORD, Ireland, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schivo announced today that it has acquired Supreme Screw Products, Inc. ("SSP") based in Plainview, New York, a leading supplier of precision machining, laser processing, and assembly services for the medical device market. Since its founding in 1963, SSP has achieved consistent growth by providing novel engineering solutions to complex customer requirements, coupled with an innate focus on customer experience and timely service. SSP is led by Misha Migdal, President and CEO and operates out of two facilities in Plainview, New York.

"Misha and the Supreme team have established a great reputation in the industry by partnering with customers to address complex engineering challenges and providing innovative manufacturing processes. I am delighted to welcome Misha Migdal and the Supreme team to the Schivo family." said Graham Reeves, CEO of Schivo. "Culturally, we both share a passion to serve customers with pioneering technologies coupled with exceptional quality and service. Additionally, the recent investment in an impressive additional 30,000 square foot facility highlights SSP's commitment to their employees and customers and provides a great venue to serve our expanding business needs".

"The SSP team and I look forward to joining Schivo. This union expands our ability to provide sophisticated precision components and assemblies to innovative medical OEMs around the world. Schivo and SSP together have capabilities unmatched in the medical device supply chain. We look forward to building a truly remarkable company with Graham and all the Schivo team", said Misha Migdal, Supreme's President.

This acquisition will strengthen Schivo's development and manufacturing footprint, enhance its technical capabilities, and deepen customer partnerships. SSP's two manufacturing facilities in Plainview, New York will be added to Schivo's footprint in Ireland. SSP will complement Schivo's existing capabilities for minimally invasive surgery and life sciences markets through the addition of micro-machining, laser processing, and assembly technologies. Customers will benefit from working with a single proven partner, offering a wider set of solutions, capable of serving their needs both globally and locally.

Schivo is an OEM Contract Manufacturing partner with over 25 years' experience in the manufacturing & development of complex components, sub-assemblies, & instruments for global leaders in the Life Sciences space.

Our vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities encompass; micro-machining, fabrication, coating, electro-mechanical subassembly, full build cleanroom assembly, and package design & verification. We assist clients from the early concept phase, to prototyping, through all levels of manufacturing ensuring that whether you are in need of individual sub-components or full product builds, Schivo are the perfect partner to ensure your product is brought to market quickly and efficiently. For additional information please visit www.schivomedical.com.

