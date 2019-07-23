DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Schizophrenia Drugs Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Findings from the 2016 global burden of the disease study indicated that population growth and aging has led to an increasing disease burden attributable to schizophrenia, globally, especially in the middle-income countries. Globally, an estimated 21 million people are living with schizophrenia and this number is likely to continue to rise with population aging and growth. Canada also has a high prevalence of schizophrenia attributable to three possible factors.

Firstly, many studies have found that immigrants have an increased incidence of schizophrenia in both the first and second generations. Canada has a high rate of immigration, about twice that of the United States; 20% of Canadians were born in another country. Secondly, schizophrenia is more common in countries at high latitude, although the cause of this effect is unknown. Thirdly, urban populations have a greater prevalence of schizophrenia, and 80% of Canadians live in cities.

Hence, the rise in the incidence of the disease and the increasing need to manage them effectively has led to the growth of the Schizophrenia Drugs market.

Scope of the Report

Schizophrenia is characterized by delusions, hallucinations, and other cognitive difficulties, which can often be a lifelong struggle. Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe mental disorder that affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves. People with schizophrenia may seem like they have lost touch with reality. Although schizophrenia is not as common as other mental disorders, the symptoms can be very disabling.

Key Market Trends



Second-generation Antipsychotics is Expected to Grow with a high CAGR in the Forecasted Period

Schizophrenia is a serious mental illness, which for some people can become a long term problem. The usual first-line treatment for schizophrenia is antipsychotic medication. One of the commonly preferred medications is risperidone that works in the brain to treat schizophrenia. It is also known as a second generation antipsychotic (SGA) or atypical antipsychotic.

Risperidone rebalances dopamine and serotonin to improve thinking, mood, and behavior. Risperidone may help some or all of these symptoms of schizophrenia and is also FDA approved for acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes of bipolar disorder, maintenance (long-term) treatment of the bipolar disorder (Risperdal Consta only), and irritability associated with autistic disorders. In cases where patients do not respond well to these medications, high doses are often used. This can cause severe adverse effects and set up a cycle where individuals gain some benefit from the medication, develop side effects, then stop taking it and relapse.

Therefore, it would be helpful to find the optimum dose of each antipsychotic for different groups of people. There are several second-generation drugs available in the market which are commonly proposed by the doctors/physicians, and is thus well established in the market. Hence, due to the above-mentioned reasons, the market for second-generation antipsychotics is likely to grow steadily in the Schizophrenia Drugs market.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share and this is due to the due to a large section of the population approaching such medications therapy in hectic lifestyle from several parts of the world. The country also offers highly advanced medical care, for early treatment capabilities, along with more government involvement in increasing healthcare expenditure which has helped the growth of the schizophrenia drugs market in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The Schizophrenia Drugs market is competitive and consists of major players and small players. In terms of market share, these major players currently dominate the market. Some of the major players of the market are Alkermes plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Allergan plc and are among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Prevalence of Schizophrenia and Associated Disorders

4.2.2 Increase in Focus of Governments and Health Care Organizations on Mental Health

4.2.3 Growing Investments in Research and Development

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increase in Cases of Addiction Associated with these Drugs

4.3.2 Patent Expiry of Major Drugs

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Therapeutic Class

5.1.1 Second-Generation Antipsychotics

5.1.2 Third-Generation Antipsychotics

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Treatment

5.2.1 Oral

5.2.2 Injectables

5.3 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alkermes plc

6.1.2 Allergan plc

6.1.3 AstraZeneca

6.1.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.1.5 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.7 Pfizer, Inc

6.1.8 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

6.1.9 Vanda Pharmaceuticals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

