SCHLAGE ARRIVE SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2026 HOME RENO AWARD WINNER

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlage announced today that the Schlage Arrive™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Home Reno Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/homereno2026.

The Schlage Arrive™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt enhances any exterior door with its blend of simplicity, durability, and smart security. As Schlage's first push-button keypad deadbolt equipped with built-in WiFi, the Schlage Arrive™ offers effortless code entry and seamlessly integrates with existing smart home technology. It connects directly to the home WiFi network without the need for additional accessories, allowing homeowners to manage access remotely through the Schlage Home app. Within the app, users can conveniently manage up to 250 access codes for keyless entry, track lock history, receive customized push notifications and manage lock settings. From the front door to the side door, the Schlage Arrive™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt is the perfect upgrade that delivers advanced security and smart access.

For over a century, Schlage has been a trusted name in home security, delivering innovative lock solutions that combine style, strength, and advanced technology. As America's Most Trusted® Door Lockset Brand*, Schlage continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge smart access solutions that make homes safer and everyday life more convenient. The brand's commitment to innovation is evident in its seamless integration with popular smart home ecosystems and user-friendly Schlage Home app for remote management, empowering homeowners to control and monitor their home access from anywhere. With a comprehensive portfolio that serves homeowners seeking reliable security, premium style, and innovative smart lock features, Schlage remains at the forefront of residential access solutions.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access. We keep people and their assets safe, wherever they are, bringing together simple solutions, convenient access, and advanced technology.

For more information, visit www.allegion.com .

*Schlage received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Door Lockset Brand study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

SOURCE Schlage