Schlage Named America's Most Trusted® Lock Brand for Fifth Consecutive Year

Leading Lock Brand Ranked Highest in Reviews and Trust Rating Amongst Competitors

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlage®, a leading provider of home security and access solutions for over a century, has been named the top door lock and hardware brand in Lifestory Research's America's Most Trusted® study for the fifth consecutive year.

For its 2024 America's Most Trusted study, Lifestory Research surveyed over 3,700 consumers considering purchasing door locks and hardware sets between January and December 2023. In the study, consumers were asked to rate door lock brands on a variety of aspects, including reputation, likelihood of recommending it to others, overall feelings toward the brand and their trust in it. Schlage was rated the most trustworthy brand, achieving the highest Net Trust Quotient score (119.7) among the most popular door lock and hardware brands.

"We are honored to have been awarded the title of the Most Trusted Lock Brand for the fifth consecutive year, and we sincerely thank our loyal customers for their continued trust in our products," said David Perozzi, general manager of Allegion Home. "Whether it's about protecting your loved ones or securing your business assets, the quality of the security solution you choose matters. At Schlage, it's the trust of our customers that motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation and deliver best-in-class security solutions."

Founded over a decade ago, Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® was established to gather consumer input and assess brand trust. To be included in the final ranking, brands must obtain enough survey responses to achieve a 95% confidence level with no more than a 3% margin of error. Once confidence levels are determined, survey results are compared with peer organizations of like size and complexity.

"Trust is the foundation of any successful brand, and those who hold the trust of their consumers are truly worth celebrating," said Eric Snider, president of Lifestory Research. "Brand trust is a critical factor for consumers when it comes to home security, arguably one of the most important aspects of the home."

For more information, please visit www.Schlage.com or visit the Schlage booth (#C2115) at the International Builders' Show.

Schlage is an Allegion brand.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access. We keep people and their assets safe, wherever they are, bringing together simple solutions, convenient access and advanced technology.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers shopping for home products. Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered during their search for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science research practices to provide consumer-driven data insights.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

