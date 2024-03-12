Schlage Announces Airbnb Platform Integration

America's Most Trusted® Lock Brand1 Provides Additional Convenience to Users of Leading Home Rental Marketplace

CARMEL, Ind., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlage®, a leading provider of home security and access solutions for over a century, today announced that its smart lock integration with Airbnb is now live. From today, most Airbnb Hosts with listings in the US and Canada will have seamless access to the industry-leading Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi Lock Family directly within the Airbnb app, improving and simplifying entry and exit logistics for guests.

The new Schlage smart lock integration grants Airbnb Hosts control of the Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt, Schlage Encode Plus™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt2 and the Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi Lever within the Airbnb app. Hosts can now streamline the check-in and checkout process with automatically generated access codes for guests, removing the need to create unique codes for each visitor manually. Access codes will be shared with the guests at the time of booking—codes are only active during their trip—and are automatically deactivated after checkout. Hosts can extend a guest's reservation as needed in the Airbnb app, and the code will automatically update to remain active through the updated reservation length.

"Smart locks are uniquely suited to make life easier for people who rent their property on platforms like Airbnb because they eliminate the need for exchanging physical keys. They provide a level of ease for both Hosts and guests, even when reservations need to be modified or canceled, and are generally safer than traditional door locks," said Tim Eskew, senior manager of IoT Partnerships at Schlage. "The added peace of mind and convenience will offer a huge benefit to Airbnb Hosts with listings in the U.S. and Canada."

The Schlage Encode Family of products are well suited to support Hosts looking to take advantage of this new automation experience within the Airbnb app. With a simple installation process, long battery life and secure and reliable WiFi connection, Schlage locks provide guests with convenient access to homes listed on Airbnb. With advanced notice of property entry requirements and codes, guests will know exactly how and when to enter a property.

Both Airbnb guests and Hosts can benefit from the convenience that Schlage locks provide. The new experience is now available to most Hosts with listings in the US and Canada within the Airbnb app. Hosts can learn more about the Schlage Encode Family of products and find a retailer at Schlage.com/smartlocks.

Schlage is an Allegion brand.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access. We keep people and their assets safe, wherever they are, bringing together simple solutions, convenient access and advanced technology.

For more information, visit www.allegion.com.

1 Schlage received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Door Lockset Brand study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

2 Apple Home Kit features available within the Schlage Encode Plus Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt are disabled for guests.

SOURCE Schlage