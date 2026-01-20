Schlage Named America's Most Trusted® Lock Brand for Seventh Consecutive Year

Annual Study Rates Leading Lock Brand Most Trusted Door Lock Brand Seventh Consecutive Year

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlage®, a pioneer in home security and access solutions for over 100 years, has been recognized as the most trusted door lockset and hardware brand in the 2026 America's Most Trusted® Door Locks & Hardware Study conducted by Lifestory Research. This year marks the seventh consecutive year that Schlage has been awarded this distinguished recognition, solidifying its position as the top consumer choice for home security solutions.

The 2026 America's Most Trusted Survey surveyed 7,209 individuals across the country who reported actively shopping for door locks and hardware over the past 12 months. These consumers were asked to rank which brands consistently met their expectations on a variety of performance indicators, such as trust, quality and performance. Schlage scored the highest among the leading door hardware and lock brands with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 117.0.

"We extend our appreciation to the loyal customers who have put their trust and peace of mind in our products to help keep their homes and families secure for more than 100 years," says David Perozzi, the General Manager of Allegion Home. "In this ever-changing industry, we have continued to evolve and provide the most innovative products possible. However, the one thing our products have always maintained is quality and reliability – and it's our customers who continue to push us to meet this standard. We are honored to be named the Most Trusted Lock Brand for the seventh straight year."

For more than a decade, the Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® awards have helped define the relationship between consumers and what they identify as a trustworthy brand. To be included in the final ranking, brands must obtain enough survey responses to achieve a 95% confidence level with no more than a 3% margin of error. Once confidence levels are determined, survey results are compared with peer organizations of like size and complexity.

"Establishing a sense of trust among consumers is the most important aspect of any successful brand – without trust, there is no future," said Eric Snider, President of Lifestory Research. "Our homes are where we keep the things most special to us, and homeowners want peace of mind that the products they choose will provide secure, reliable, and durable solutions for a lifetime."

For more information, please visit www.Schlage.com. To read the full America's Most Trusted study, please visit www.LifestoryResearch.com/Americas-Most-Trusted.

Schlage is an Allegion brand.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access. We keep people and their assets safe, wherever they are, bringing together simple solutions, convenient access and advanced technology. For more information, visit www.allegion.com.

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers shopping for home products. Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered during their search for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science research practices to provide consumer-driven data insights.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

