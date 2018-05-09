Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill

Amazon Alexa users can now use the Alexa app to enable or disable the new voice unlock functionality for their Schlage Sense and Schlage Connect locks. The feature is disabled by default for security. Users will be required to log into their Amazon Alexa app using their password to enable the feature initially, and then create a unique PIN, which must be spoken before Alexa unlocks the door. The feature is immediately disabled after three incorrect voice code attempts. This new functionality is an enhancement to Schlage and Amazon Alexa's current features, which include verbally locking or checking the status of the front door via Alexa-enabled devices.

Using the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Amazon Alexa will require the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter (no monthly fee required). The Wi-Fi Adapter allows iOS and Android smartphone users to gain remote access to their lock through the Schlage Sense app. Using Amazon Alexa with the Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt requires a Samsung SmartThings or Wink hub.

"Schlage has been at the forefront of the Internet of Things industry since launching the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt," said Rob Martens, futurist at Allegion, the maker of Schlage® locks. "This new integration and functionality is a testament to our ongoing commitment to raise the bar for innovation, convenience and security."

The multi-function Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt and Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt contain several convenient features that unlock the true power of a smart home by enabling homeowners to never worry about losing, hiding, carrying or forgetting keys, including:

Create and delete up to 30 unique access codes so trusted friends and family can enter using their code at the lock's touchscreen;

Schedule access codes so guests can only enter when you allow;

Pair with a smart-home hub (Schlage Connect) or Wi-Fi Adapter (Schlage Sense) to check on the lock's status from anywhere, so you never have to wonder if the front door was left unlocked;

View past activity to see which codes have been used and when;

Update settings and check battery life; and

Graded Best in Residential Security, Durability and Finish from the Builders Hardware Manufactures Association (BHMA).

This announcement takes place weeks after Allegion, Schlage's parent company, announced Allegion Ventures, a $50 million corporate venture fund formed to accelerate the growth of innovative technologies and products. Allegion Ventures will invest in early-stage companies that are poised for growth and going beyond traditional approaches to make security and access smarter, stronger, faster and less intrusive. The mutually-beneficial relationships forged through these investments can lead to additional integrations for Schlage products.

The Schlage Sense ($229), Schlage Connect ($188.95), and Schlage Wi-Fi Adapter ($69.99) are available now on Amazon.com. For more information, visit www.schlage.com.

