Schlage® Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity Representing Its Legacy and Commitment to Delivering Home Security and Access Solutions Users Can Trust

"After a century in the business, what we know is that trust is earned," said David Ilardi, general manager of Allegion Home, the residential division of Allegion, makers of Schlage Locks. "At a time when consumers are placing a greater emphasis on their homes and the sense of security they bring, we take pride in the trust consumers place in Schlage to help them protect what matters most and improve the spaces where they live. As we look forward, we will continue our relentless focus on innovation, quality, and craftsmanship to lead the Schlage brand through the next 100 years."

In addition to unveiling a new tagline, "Trust Your Home to Schlage," alongside a refreshed visual identity, Schlage's announcement reinforces the brand's long-standing commitment to transforming the industry, as evidenced through its products, partners, and software solutions. Trusted in over 40 million homes, Schlage was recently recognized in an independent study by Lifestory Research as America's Most Trusted® lock brand of 2021, for its extensive range of innovative home security and access solutions that were designed to improve consumers' lives through modern simplicity and intuitive experiences.

Schlage's range of deadbolts, knobs, levers and smart locks, such as the critically-acclaimed Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt, Schlage Sense® Smart Deadbolt, Schlage Connect® Smart Deadbolt and more, are a testament to the brand's upstanding reputation over the past 100 years as a leader in residential and commercial door hardware and home security.

Schlage will continue to be guided by the core principles of trust and reliability to create purposeful experiences for every home. For more information on Schlage, please visit www.Schlage.com. Virtual participants of the 2021 International Builders' Show (IBS) can also schedule an appointment to speak with a brand spokesperson while attending the virtual exhibit.

*Schlage received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Door Lockset Brand study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

