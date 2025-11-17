Schlage's Pin & Tumbler™ Studio Unveils the Refined Finishes Collection: A Celebration of Quiet Elegance and Modern Craftsmanship

With three new sophisticated hues, this limited collection offers versatile styles and effortless functionality

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlage, America's Most Trusted Lock Brand¹ and leader in door hardware innovation for over a century, today announced the latest limited release from Pin & Tumbler™ A Studio by Schlage — the Refined Finishes Collection. Designed to elevate everyday spaces with subtle sophistication, the collection introduces three new finishes that embody quiet elegance and refined design.

Schlage's Pin and Tumbler Studio Refined Finishes

"Design innovation is not always about bold statements — it's also about harmony and balance," shared Heather Jacobson, product manager, Pin & Tumbler Studio. "With the Refined Finishes Collection, we set out to capture the kind of understated beauty that completes a space. Each finish is thoughtfully crafted to complement standout design elements while introducing its own sense of calm and character."

Designed with smooth, understated surfaces that offer subtle visual depth, the Refined Finishes Collection was thoughtfully developed to suit a wide range of interior aesthetics, making each finish feel like a natural extension of your individual style, not just a functional detail.

Available in three elevated hues — Matte White, Forest Shadow and Golden Bronze — each finish was curated to complement Schlage's modern design forms featured in the Collins trim and Latitude lever for a cohesive, elevated look.

– Ideal for bright, streamlined spaces; this finish offers a clean, minimalist appeal that complements contemporary interiors. Forest Shadow – A soft, calming neutral, Forest Shadow layers effortlessly with statement pieces, creating a tranquil and relaxed atmosphere.

– A soft, calming neutral, Forest Shadow layers effortlessly with statement pieces, creating a tranquil and relaxed atmosphere. Golden Bronze – Rich, timeless gold tones deliver soft radiance and warmth, balancing versatility with refined sophistication.

Built on Schlage's innovative combined interior platform, the Refined Finishes Collection delivers versatile functionality with a sleek, elevated design. Each product in the collection seamlessly transitions between non-locking function for hall or closet doors and locking function for bedroom and bathroom privacy, offering homeowners flexible solutions to suit their spaces. Installation is quick and straightforward, making it an ideal upgrade for those seeking refined style and enhanced utility without the need for professional tools or expertise.

The Refined Finishes Collection is available exclusively through Pin & Tumbler™ A Studio by Schlage. To explore the full collection, visit www.schlage.com/refined-finishes-collection.

Schlage is an Allegion brand.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. Our experts design innovative products that bring together trusted security, convenient access and advanced technology. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

1 Schlage received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Door Lockset Brand study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.



