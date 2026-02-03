Schneider Electric and ETAP Launch Physics-Based Digital Twin to Bridge Design and Operations for Utilities and Critical Infrastructure

Engineering-grade simulation and lifecycle continuity to accelerate grid modernization and resilience

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , a global energy technology leader, and ETAP, the industry and technology leader in power system design and operation, today announced a new physics-based digital twin solution to help utilities and critical infrastructure operators strengthen resilience and accelerate time-to-power. The announcement was made at DTECH®, the leading transmission and distribution trade show in the U.S.

Schneider Electric and ETAP’s new physics‑based digital twin brings engineering‑grade simulation into real‑time operations to help utilities modernize faster. A digital twin is a virtual model of the power grid that lets utilities test scenarios, predict issues before they occur, and improve reliability.

ETAP is part of Schneider Electric's portfolio of software solutions, following its acquisition in 2021. As the industry's leading provider of electrical power system modeling and simulation software, ETAP complements Schneider Electric's digital grid capabilities by delivering engineering-grade analysis and lifecycle modeling for utilities and critical infrastructure.

Engineering Confidence for Every Decision

"Until now, utilities have operated two separate worlds, one for planning, another for operations. We've collapsed that divide," said Tanuj Khandelwal, CEO of ETAP. "This isn't simulation anymore. It's a living digital twin that thinks alongside the grid while validating protection schemes before they execute, anticipating faults before they cascade. As electrification accelerates and extreme weather rewrites the rules, utilities need more than faster analysis. They need a system that already knows what's coming. That's what we've built."

Integrated with Schneider Electric's One Digital Grid Platform and EcoStruxure™ ArcFM Web – an advanced GIS for a complete, location-based view of utility assets – the new physics-based Digital Twin links network data with real-time operations. By combining spatial intelligence with simulation-grade modeling, utilities can move beyond static visualization to predictive insights, enabling them to anticipate outcomes before switching and align planning with live grid conditions.

Beyond Visualization: A True Physics-Based Digital Twin

Unlike generic digital twins, ETAP's model is grounded in electrical physics, enabling operators to:

Run contingency scenarios and validate protection coordination.

Conduct arc-flash studies and ensure compliance with NFPA 70E.

Simulate switching outcomes before execution to reduce risk and improve safety.

Maintain a single, unified model from design through operations, eliminating data silos and reducing errors.

Meeting the Challenges of a Rapidly Changing Grid

As utilities face unprecedented challenges – rapid electrification, extreme weather and rising reliability expectations – engineering-grade simulation is critical for informed decision-making. ETAP's capabilities extend beyond utilities to mission-critical sectors such as data centers, healthcare and aerospace, where downtime is unacceptable.

"By combining ETAP's engineering rigor with Schneider Electric's industry-leading geospatial technologies, operators gain a unified, lifecycle model that reduces risk and accelerates modernization," said Ruben Llanes, CEO, Digital Grid, Schneider Electric.

Proven Impact Across Utilities and Critical Infrastructure

Validated across 50,000+ installations worldwide, including Tier IV data centers and nuclear facilities.

Utilities achieve up to 40% faster DER interconnection and 30% fewer nuisance trips through automated protection coordination.

Experience It Live at DTECH® Booth 1201

Visit Schneider Electric and ETAP at Booth 1201 for demonstrations.

About One Digital Grid

Introduced in late 2025, Schneider Electric's One Digital Grid Platform is a unified, AI-enabled software environment that helps utilities modernize operations, integrate renewables, and accelerate time-to-power without costly infrastructure overhauls. Built on an open, modular architecture, it combines advanced distribution management, real-time analytics and edge automation to deliver faster decision-making, improved resilience, and enhanced customer engagement – all from a single, interoperable platform.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

www.se.com

