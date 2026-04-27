Schneider Electric Launches Next-Generation Motor Management System for Industrial Applications

TeSys Tera delivers predictive diagnostics, energy monitoring and connectivity to reduce motor downtime by up to 80%

System debuts at Texas Water 2026, the largest regional water conference in the U.S., reinforcing Schneider Electric's commitment to water and wastewater infrastructure

SAN ANTONIO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today launched TeSys™ Tera, a next-generation intelligent motor management system designed for demanding industrial environments. Built on a century of motor management expertise, TeSys Tera unifies protection, control and monitoring to reduce equipment failures, lower energy costs and extend asset life across industries including water and wastewater, metal, mineral and mining, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and oil and gas. The company introduced the system at Texas Water 2026, the largest regional water conference in the United States. Among the sectors TeSys Tera serves, water faces particular urgency: the U.S. loses an estimated 7 billion gallons of treated water every day, averages 260,000 water main breaks per year, and one-third of the sector's field workforce is expected to retire within the next decade.

TeSys Tera delivers predictive diagnostics, energy monitoring and connectivity to reduce motor downtime by up to 80%

Across industrial environments, motors account for nearly 70% of all electricity consumed in industry, making them critical to operations such as pumping, conveying, compressing and processing. When failures occur, the impact is costly with unplanned downtime disrupting production, increasing maintenance costs, and straining a limited workforce. As a result, industrial operators are prioritizing solutions that improve visibility, enable early fault detection, and help maintain uptime.

"Industrial operators are under pressure from aging equipment, workforce shortages and rising uptime demands. TeSys Tera provides the insight and flexibility needed to anticipate issues, maintain reliability and improve energy efficiency across industrial applications," said Marta Asack, Senior Vice President, Power Products, Schneider Electric. "It's designed to help customers stay ahead of emerging challenges—and it demonstrates how Schneider Electric is shaping the future of industrial motor management."

TeSys Tera combines motor protection, control and monitoring in a single modular device, engineered for seamless retrofits and new installations. It continuously monitors key parameters, including current, voltage, power and power factor, delivering real-time data to automation systems for greater visibility and control. Analog I/O capabilities allow integration with sensors to detect abnormal conditions, supporting predictive maintenance, and preventing failures without the need for additional hardware.

Key capabilities include:

Load shedding and auto-restart to keep pumps and blowers running during power disruptions and reduce manual intervention

to keep pumps and blowers running during power disruptions and reduce manual intervention Predictive diagnostics with pre-fault alarms, trip logging and trend analysis to identify overheating, imbalance, electrical faults and mechanical degradation before they lead to outages

with pre-fault alarms, trip logging and trend analysis to identify overheating, imbalance, electrical faults and mechanical degradation before they lead to outages On-unit programming through SoMove software that reduces reliance on PLC programming skills, lowering the training threshold for incoming technicians

through SoMove software that reduces reliance on PLC programming skills, lowering the training threshold for incoming technicians Motor-level energy monitoring of active and reactive power, consumption and power factor, giving operators data to target inefficiencies in motor-driven processes – often the largest share of an industrial facility's electricity costs

of active and reactive power, consumption and power factor, giving operators data to target inefficiencies in motor-driven processes – often the largest share of an industrial facility's electricity costs Multi-protocol connectivity (EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP/IP, Modbus RTU, PROFIBUS DP, PROFINET) for integration with existing SCADA and DCS environments.

As part of this next-generation ecosystem, TeSys Tera enables faster diagnostics, higher reliability and optimized energy consumption, integrating seamlessly with Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform for centralized monitoring across multiple sites. Across industrial environments, Schneider Electric's digital solutions have demonstrated the potential to optimize energy consumption by up to 30%, increase operational efficiency by up to 25% and reduce total cost of ownership by up to 20%.

The launch builds on Schneider Electric's expanding presence across industrial and infrastructure sectors, including water and wastewater. In Conroe, Texas, one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the U.S., the company's EcoStruxure Automation Expert platform is now operating across 19 water and wastewater facilities as part of a $50 million infrastructure modernization. In El Paso County, a separate partnership is projected to conserve 48 million gallons of water annually and reduce water waste by 25% across 30 county facilities, generating $40 million in savings over 20 years.

Availability

TeSys Tera is available now in North America for new installations and retrofits. Schneider Electric will discontinue the TeSys T platform in Q3 2026. The system is on display at Texas Water 2026, April 27–30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, at Schneider Electric booth # 949.

Product information: se.com/us/tesys-tera

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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SOURCE Schneider Electric