Schneider Electric and Mainspring Partner to Offer Groundbreaking, Fuel-Flexible Microgrid Solution

Linear generator technology seamlessly integrated with a microgrid solution

Collaboration creates new pathway for customers looking to decarbonize and embark on energy transition journey

HOUSTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric and Mainspring Energy today announced at the annual CERAWeek Conference that they are partnering to offer a new hybrid-energy technology that combines Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Microgrid Solution and turn-key design-build services with Mainspring's groundbreaking Linear Generator. The combination provides power and fuel-flexibility as well as energy resiliency for commercial and industrial customers.

As the energy sector seeks to decarbonize operations and protect power resilience amidst increasing extreme weather events and grid demands, this innovative energy solution allows customers to efficiently generate electricity onsite and operate in parallel to the power grid or independently from the grid when needed. For facilities such as data centers or healthcare facilities, the decentralization of power offered by the new Schneider Electric-Mainspring Microgrid Solution ensures accessible electricity to power critical operations and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The novel fuel-flexibility of the Mainspring generator also allows customers to dynamically switch among multiple fuel options, including low- and zero-carbon fuels, without retrofit.

"Commercial and industrial facilities are dealing with increasing demands for electricity," said Bala Vinayagam, Senior Vice President, Microgrid Line of Business for Schneider Electric. "At the same time, organizations needing power have decarbonization goals. The Mainspring Linear Generator has the potential to serve a vital role in the transition to net zero. Customers are provided with a pioneering microgrid solution that can generate on-site power, adapt to an evolving grid landscape, and help them meet their decarbonization goals."

An Innovative Approach to Local Power Generation

This innovative power-generation solution, the Linear Generator was launched commercially in 2020 by Mainspring Energy and is installed today in multiple regions of the U.S., running operations for Fortune 500 companies. Setting it apart from traditional power generators, the Mainspring Linear Generator exhibits exceptional versatility by running on and seamlessly switching between various fuel types. These include renewable options such as biofuels, green ammonia, and green hydrogen. This unparalleled fuel flexibility empowers customers in their transition to clean energy sources.

"We designed the fuel-flexible Linear Generator so that as clean fuels become increasingly available and cost-effective, organizations of all kinds can capitalize on them without having to replace or retrofit equipment," said Shannon Miller, Mainspring CEO and founder. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Schneider Electric, a leader in sustainability and microgrid solutions, to meet the evolving energy needs of our commercial and industrial customers while helping work towards a zero-carbon grid."

With the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasting that global energy consumption will increase through 2050 and outpace advances in energy efficiency, there is a critical need for innovative solutions that can help accelerate the world's move to zero-carbon electricity. The Schneider Electric-Mainspring Microgrid Solution provides customers the ability to power their self-contained electrical network and integrate clean onsite generation with both renewables and the grid.

The collaboration between Schneider Electric and Mainspring Energy offers power solutions along with Schneider's microgrid designs, construction management, and project management expertise. This helps customers navigate the energy transition, increases energy resiliency, generates cost savings, and helps them meet their sustainability goals.

About Mainspring Energy

Driven by its vision of the affordable, reliable, zero carbon grid of the future, Mainspring is delivering a breakthrough category of power generation — the linear generator — to leading commercial, industrial, and utility customers to increase their energy resilience, generate cost savings, and meet their sustainability and climate goals. Customers include Fortune 500 companies like Prologis, Kroger, and Lineage Logistics, as well as utilities like AEP, Florida Power and Light, and others. Based in Menlo Park, Calif., Mainspring is backed by top-tier investors. For more information on the company, technology, and products, please visit www.mainspringenergy.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

SOURCE Schneider Electric