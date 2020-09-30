Schneider Electric celebrates 20 years of partnership with Habitat for Humanity International

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric renewed its partnership with Habitat for Humanity this year, marking the 20th year of their commitment to making affordable housing more accessible, sustainable, and energy-efficient. Through the ongoing partnership, Schneider Electric is continuing to provide electrical equipment for Habitat homes across North America.

This year Schneider Electric's donation to Habitat includes more than $750,000 in financial support. At the initial spread of COVID-19, Habitat for Humanity suspended its homebuilding projects and global volunteer builds. While these precautionary measures were taken to prioritize the safety of staff, volunteers, and the families Habitat serves, they also affected the nonprofit housing organization's operations. Schneider Electric's renewed partnership helps counter the impact of these suspended activities and increase the capacity of Habitat's work.

"At Schneider Electric, we believe in building viable communities and we support Habitat for Humanity in its dedication to the vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live," said Ted Klee, senior vice president, Global Supply Chain, Schneider Electric North America. "We will continue to ensure that 'Life Is On' everywhere for everyone at every moment. Ensuring that energy is safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable in every home is the core of what we do."

Since the partnership began in 2000, Schneider Electric has donated more than $40 million worth of electrical equipment for use in the construction of Habitat homes in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Over the years, thousands of employees have partnered with Habitat through volunteer engagements for various disaster recovery efforts and multiple Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Projects. The company has also donated more than $10 million in funding to help cover the cost of land, infrastructure, and building materials of Habitat homes.

"Schneider Electric's continued support of Habitat's work over the years has been critical in helping us build strong communities," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate partnerships and cause marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. "We appreciate their partnership and the employees who have worked alongside families who are on the path to homeownership."

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is the global specialist in energy management and automation. With revenues of 2.69 billion in FY2019, our more than 160,000 employees serve customers in over 100 countries, helping them to manage their energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable. From the simplest of switches to complex operational systems, our technology, software and services improve the way our customers manage and automate their operations. Our connected technologies reshape industries, transform cities and enrich lives. At Schneider Electric, we call this Life Is On.

