Schneider Electric Ranked No. 1 Energy-as-a-Service Solutions Provider by Navigant Research

BOSTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been recognized as the industry leader in a new analyst report - Navigant Research Leaderboard: Energy as a Service Solutions Providers - that evaluates the strategy and execution of 10 commercial and industrial energy-as-a-service (EaaS) suppliers. Navigant Research put Schneider Electric at the top of the rankings because of the company's "end-to-end energy procurement, energy management and DER (distributed energy resource) solutions" and EcoStruxure™ software architecture.

"Energy users are increasingly seeking cost-effective, customized, and comprehensive energy solutions to increase their operational efficiency and meet sustainability targets," said Peter Asmus, research director with Navigant Research. "By using EaaS to increase the availability of abundant, reliable and renewable energy at a predictable cost, vendors like Schneider Electric can unlock benefits for businesses and communities."

EaaS is transforming the way organizations approach energy buying and management, largely driven by the transition away from rigid, centralized systems. Using this model, businesses partner with solutions providers that oversee an energy portfolio, including innovative funding mechanisms and services that come with guaranteed performance such as energy cost savings or equipment uptime. The result is reduced risk, decreased capital burden, and increased operational performance that can help companies meet efficiency, sustainability and other enterprise goals.

Schneider Electric provides comprehensive EaaS offerings delivered through subscription services, leases, power purchase agreements (PPAs) and energy savings performance contracts. This allows its customers to incorporate advanced energy management solutions — microgrids, renewables, demand response, automation and analytics — both on- and offsite, facilitating the adoption of flexible DERs and lowering cost barriers. These technologies can be centrally managed using the company's EcoStruxure platform, and are supported by advisory services, and a strategic ecosystem of partnerships and alliances.

"EaaS empowers customers to solve critical challenges in today's energy landscape that is more decentralized, decarbonized and digital," said Frédéric Abbal, executive vice president of Schneider Electric's Services Business. "We now have the resources to architect energy to meet modern needs. For example, our strategic partnership with The Carlyle Group empowers customers to stabilize long-term energy costs and upgrade critical energy infrastructure without capital outlay."

As defined by Navigant Research, EaaS solutions help companies meet clean energy and operational targets, include a mix of traditional energy efficiency solutions alongside DERs and offer innovative options for funding. Navigant Research rated the providers featured in the leaderboard report based on 10 criteria, including vision, go-to-market strategy, partnerships, technology, geographic reach and staying power.

Schneider Electric's inclusion stems from several EaaS-enabled accomplishments, from delivering advanced microgrid solutions in Montgomery County, Md. and Foxboro, Mass., to helping T-Mobile and BlueScope Steel develop and sign long-term PPAs for renewable energy, to building a waste heat recovery system for ArcelorMittal and the city of Saint-Chély-d'Apcher in France.

Schneider Electric provides EaaS solutions in the following areas:

Portfolio advisory services : Resource Advisor software and energy procurement expertise to provide enterprise-wide energy use benchmarking, utility bill management, and energy procurement solutions, as well as comprehensive advising services.

: Resource Advisor software and energy procurement expertise to provide enterprise-wide energy use benchmarking, utility bill management, and energy procurement solutions, as well as comprehensive advising services. Load optimization and management: Demand response management, load management and optimization technology through @Work solutions, as well as innovative microgrid solutions through a strategic capital partnership with The Carlyle Group.

Demand response management, load management and optimization technology through @Work solutions, as well as innovative microgrid solutions through a strategic capital partnership with The Carlyle Group. Onsite energy supply: Commercial services that provide turnkey-financed solar PV and fossil fuel-based distributed generation solutions. Collaboration with AREVA also utilizes its Greenergy Box hydrogen fuel cell technology for onsite energy supply.

Commercial services that provide turnkey-financed solar PV and fossil fuel-based distributed generation solutions. Collaboration with AREVA also utilizes its Greenergy Box hydrogen fuel cell technology for onsite energy supply. Offsite energy supply: Services in competitive energy supply markets including corporate, utility scale and offsite renewable generation. NEO Network platform also enables cleantech and renewables market development by creating a community of corporate renewable energy buyers and solutions providers.

Services in competitive energy supply markets including corporate, utility scale and offsite renewable generation. NEO Network platform also enables cleantech and renewables market development by creating a community of corporate renewable energy buyers and solutions providers. Energy efficiency and building optimization: Global efficiency consulting, as well as connected technologies, building management controls and analytics. @Work program also offers lighting solutions, automation services and ongoing commissioning.

For more information about Schneider Electric's DER and EaaS solutions, please visit schneider-electric.us/microgrid and schneider-electric.us/en/eaas.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure, and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation, and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator, and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity, and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, and at every moment.

