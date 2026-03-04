Schneider Electric Showcases Full Suite of Energy Technology Solutions to Strengthen Healthcare Resiliency and Support AI Adoption at HIMSS26

Company to feature its complete "Engineered for Every Moment of Care" portfolio at Booth 6039

LAS VEGAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , a global energy technology leader, will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of healthcare power, automation and digital innovation solutions at the HIMSS26 Global Health Conference & Exhibition (March 10–12). The company will highlight how modernized electrical systems, AI insights, intelligent automation and advanced cybersecurity help hospitals and health systems strengthen resilience, reduce operational risk and prepare for the next era of digital care.

Schneider Electric showcases its full “Engineered for Every Moment of Care” healthcare energy technology portfolio at HIMSS26. Visit Booth 6039 to explore innovations that strengthen power resilience, support AI adoption and enhance digital, data-driven hospital operations.

Hospitals today face unprecedented energy stress as electrification, digitalization and AI adoption accelerate, driving electrical demand up by two to two-and-a-half times in facilities and placing significant pressure on aging power systems. Schneider Electric's integrated portfolio brings together advanced power technologies, digital services, clean-energy systems, predictive analytics and secure IT infrastructure, giving healthcare leaders a holistic, data-driven foundation for safer, smarter, AI-ready operations.

Schneider Electric supports approximately 40% of the world's hospitals with the electrical, digital and building systems that clinical environments rely on every day. These technologies strengthen reliability, efficiency and safety across increasingly complex care settings, forming the operational foundation for AI-enabled, data-driven healthcare.

"Every decision in healthcare comes down to protecting patients and the people who care for them," said Michele Hix, Vice President, Strategic Customers, Schneider Electric. "Reliable energy, smart infrastructure and digital insights now underpin safe, modern care — ensuring treatments aren't delayed, environments stay safe and caregivers have what they need in every moment that matters. It's simple: stable power, clearer data, better decisions. That's the promise we're bringing to HIMSS: an energy technology partner for providers that's engineered for every moment of care."

Complete Healthcare Portfolio for Resilience, Efficiency, Cybersecurity and AI-Ready Operations

At HIMSS26, Schneider Electric will showcase its full North American healthcare portfolio, including:

Spotlight Sessions, Partner Presentations, and Technology Demonstrations

Visitors to Booth 6039 can explore hands-on demonstrations across Schneider Electric's critical power, digital buildings, microgrid, secure power and electrical distribution solutions. Spotlight sessions include:

EcoStruxure™ Foresight Operation — live demos of AI-driven insights that help facilities optimize energy use, improve environmental conditions and strengthen facility resilience.

— live demos of AI-driven insights that help facilities optimize energy use, improve environmental conditions and strengthen facility resilience. Energy Management Software & Services — how digital modeling and real-time analytics support safer, more reliable electrical infrastructure and smarter campus-level planning.

— how digital modeling and real-time analytics support safer, more reliable electrical infrastructure and smarter campus-level planning. Always On Power for Clinical IT — demonstrations of UPS systems and digital services that protect hospital IT infrastructure and onsite data centers from outages and electrical disturbances.

Featured Session: Microsoft & Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric will also participate in a Microsoft Theater Session at the Microsoft Booth:

AI for Smart Hospitals: Efficiency, Sustainability & Patient Experience

Location: Microsoft Booth 2812, Level 2, Innovation Theater

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 11:20 AM – 12:00 PM

Speakers:

Gareth Hall , Global Healthcare Go-to-Market (GTM) Lead, Microsoft

, Global Healthcare Go-to-Market (GTM) Lead, Microsoft Michele Hix , Vice President, Strategic Customers & Segments, Schneider Electric

, Vice President, Strategic Customers & Segments, Schneider Electric David Evans, Global Healthcare Segment Leader, Schneider Electric

The session will examine how digitally enabled hospital infrastructure improves resilience, efficiency and connectivity. Speakers will explore how combining facility, operational and clinical data advances automation and safety, and review the core enablers of an all‑digital, cybersecure hospital, supported by real examples from adaptive clinical environments.

See the Future of Energy Technology at HIMSS26!

Schneider Electric Exhibit: Booth 6039

Location: Venetian Convention & Expo Center, Las Vegas

Dates: March 10–12, 2026

More information: www.se.com/healthcare

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

