Schneider Electric Showcases Full Suite of Energy Technology Solutions to Strengthen Healthcare Resiliency and Support AI Adoption at HIMSS26

Mar 04, 2026, 08:00 ET
- Company to feature its complete "Engineered for Every Moment of Care" portfolio at Booth 6039
LAS VEGAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of healthcare power, automation and digital innovation solutions at the HIMSS26 Global Health Conference & Exhibition (March 10–12). The company will highlight how modernized electrical systems, AI insights, intelligent automation and advanced cybersecurity help hospitals and health systems strengthen resilience, reduce operational risk and prepare for the next era of digital care.
Hospitals today face unprecedented energy stress as electrification, digitalization and AI adoption accelerate, driving electrical demand up by two to two-and-a-half times in facilities and placing significant pressure on aging power systems. Schneider Electric's integrated portfolio brings together advanced power technologies, digital services, clean-energy systems, predictive analytics and secure IT infrastructure, giving healthcare leaders a holistic, data-driven foundation for safer, smarter, AI-ready operations.
Schneider Electric supports approximately 40% of the world's hospitals with the electrical, digital and building systems that clinical environments rely on every day. These technologies strengthen reliability, efficiency and safety across increasingly complex care settings, forming the operational foundation for AI-enabled, data-driven healthcare.
"Every decision in healthcare comes down to protecting patients and the people who care for them," said Michele Hix, Vice President, Strategic Customers, Schneider Electric. "Reliable energy, smart infrastructure and digital insights now underpin safe, modern care — ensuring treatments aren't delayed, environments stay safe and caregivers have what they need in every moment that matters. It's simple: stable power, clearer data, better decisions. That's the promise we're bringing to HIMSS: an energy technology partner for providers that's engineered for every moment of care."
Complete Healthcare Portfolio for Resilience, Efficiency, Cybersecurity and AI-Ready Operations
At HIMSS26, Schneider Electric will showcase its full North American healthcare portfolio, including:
- EcoStruxure™ Foresight Operation — a new AI-powered platform that unifies energy, power and building systems to deliver real-time visibility, predictive insights and improved operational resilience.
- Patient Engagement System — an in-room digital experience solution that gives patients interactive control over lighting, comfort, entertainment and environmental settings while enhancing staff efficiency and satisfaction.
- ETAP Digital Twin Solutions — advanced electrical modeling and simulation tools that help healthcare organizations design, validate and optimize complex power systems for safer, more reliable operations.
- IT & Digital Infrastructure Continuity — always-on power and digital continuity solutions, including uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and monitoring, that protect EMRs, imaging, clinical networks and onsite data centers from interruptions and electrical disturbances.
- Square D™ Smart Electrical Distribution featuring MasterPacT MTZ — a digitally native, IoT‑connected circuit breaker platform that enhances power reliability through real‑time diagnostics, remote monitoring, predictive insights and built‑in cybersecurity.
- ASCO Critical Power Solutions — emergency and life‑safety power systems engineered to safeguard operating rooms, ICUs, imaging suites and other mission‑critical clinical environments during power disruptions.
- Microgrid & Clean Energy Solutions — resilient, decarbonizing energy systems that help hospitals maintain continuity of operations during grid instability while reducing emissions and long-term energy costs.
- EcoCare, EcoFit™ and EcoConsult Services — comprehensive lifecycle services, including modernization, maintenance and digital monitoring, that improve reliability, reduce unplanned downtime, and extend the life of critical infrastructure assets.
Spotlight Sessions, Partner Presentations, and Technology Demonstrations
Visitors to Booth 6039 can explore hands-on demonstrations across Schneider Electric's critical power, digital buildings, microgrid, secure power and electrical distribution solutions. Spotlight sessions include:
- EcoStruxure™ Foresight Operation — live demos of AI-driven insights that help facilities optimize energy use, improve environmental conditions and strengthen facility resilience.
- Energy Management Software & Services — how digital modeling and real-time analytics support safer, more reliable electrical infrastructure and smarter campus-level planning.
- Always On Power for Clinical IT — demonstrations of UPS systems and digital services that protect hospital IT infrastructure and onsite data centers from outages and electrical disturbances.
Featured Session: Microsoft & Schneider Electric
Schneider Electric will also participate in a Microsoft Theater Session at the Microsoft Booth:
AI for Smart Hospitals: Efficiency, Sustainability & Patient Experience
Location: Microsoft Booth 2812, Level 2, Innovation Theater
Date: Wednesday, March 11
Time: 11:20 AM – 12:00 PM
Speakers:
- Gareth Hall, Global Healthcare Go-to-Market (GTM) Lead, Microsoft
- Michele Hix, Vice President, Strategic Customers & Segments, Schneider Electric
- David Evans, Global Healthcare Segment Leader, Schneider Electric
The session will examine how digitally enabled hospital infrastructure improves resilience, efficiency and connectivity. Speakers will explore how combining facility, operational and clinical data advances automation and safety, and review the core enablers of an all‑digital, cybersecure hospital, supported by real examples from adaptive clinical environments.
See the Future of Energy Technology at HIMSS26!
Schneider Electric Exhibit: Booth 6039
Location: Venetian Convention & Expo Center, Las Vegas
Dates: March 10–12, 2026
More information: www.se.com/healthcare
About Schneider Electric
Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.
