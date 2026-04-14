Schneider Electric spotlights "Time to Power" opportunity at Semafor World Economy 2026

Schneider Electric executives address how energy tech and policy can unlock U.S. opportunity amid rising demand from AI, electrification, and industrial growth

Company unveils new report showing automation and digital intelligence innovations can provide smart charging that's 10X cheaper than traditional grid upgrades

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, is participating in Semafor World Economy (April 13-17) in Washington, D.C. As influential policymakers and business leaders convene in the U.S. capital for the event, Schneider Electric is collaborating with private and public stakeholders by bringing a delegation of company leaders, new research and a call to action to strengthen grid reliability and resiliency amid unprecedented domestic energy demand from AI, electrification, and industrial growth.

At Innovation Summit North America 2025, the company called for public and private partnerships to address the widening "time to power" gap after Schneider Electric's Research Institute released a report anticipating that the U.S. must add 1,000–2,000 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity per decade to meet demand from AI computing, manufacturing and electrification (one TWh powers about 90,000 homes for a year). On the heels of that report, the company is leveraging Semafor World Economy to urge the adoption of both favorable policies and energy technologies available today to improve time to power.

"As we gather for Semafor World Economy 2026, there's broad agreement that the defining constraint on U.S. economic growth now is 'time to power,'" said Aamir Paul, President, North America Operations, Schneider Electric. "It is also abundantly clear that powering the United States' energy future requires the advancement of innovative energy technology and an urgent shift in how we manage energy. We know that through combining onsite power with AI-enabled automation and digital intelligence, we can strengthen the grid and affordably accelerate our speed to power AI without sacrificing energy resiliency or affordability."

Advancing Energy Tech at Semafor World Economy 2026

Throughout the week, Schneider Electric executives will outline policies and energy innovations that can help improve our time to power AI and unlock opportunity in the U.S. Engagements and activations include, but are not limited to:

Aamir Paul, President of North America Operations, will participate in the Semafor World Economy AI's Next Chapter track on Tuesday, April 14. His on-stage interview will take place at 10:40 a.m. ET.





track on Tuesday, April 14. His on-stage interview will take place at 10:40 a.m. ET. Schneider Electric Research Institute unveiled a new report titled Grid Relief from Smart Buildings. It explores how smart charging alleviates local electrical infrastructure bottlenecks and helps avoid costly grid upgrades. Key findings indicate that combining building automation and smart management of distributed energy resources (DERs) advances the most effective grid resilience approach. Critically, the paper reveals that deploying energy technologies that enable smart charging can be up to 10 times cheaper than traditional grid upgrades.





It explores how smart charging alleviates local electrical infrastructure bottlenecks and helps avoid costly grid upgrades. Key findings indicate that combining building automation and smart management of distributed energy resources (DERs) advances the most effective grid resilience approach. Critically, the paper reveals that deploying energy technologies that enable smart charging can be up to 10 times cheaper than traditional grid upgrades. Schneider Electric and Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) will co-host a Time to Power dinner on Tuesday, April 15, featuring key energy and tech policy stakeholders, AI developers, and industrial leaders to discuss strategies and policies needed to align energy, AI, and industry.





dinner on Tuesday, April 15, featuring key energy and tech policy stakeholders, AI developers, and industrial leaders to discuss strategies and policies needed to align energy, AI, and industry. Company executives Aamir Paul (President, North America Operations), Manish Kumar (Executive Vice President, Secure Power and Data Center Business), Chris Collins (Senior Vice President, Digital Buildings) Guillaume Le Gouic (Senior Vice President, Power Systems), Vincent Petit (Senior Vice President, Climate and Energy Transition Research), and Michele Hix (Vice President, Strategic Customers) will be available to discuss how the company is helping the improve 'time to power' as the leading Energy Technology Partner in the U.S.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory.

With 160,000 employees and one million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

http://www.se.com/

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