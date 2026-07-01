ScholarCHIPS Celebrates 15 Years of Breaking Cycles of Incarceration and Poverty, Welcomes Largest Class of College Scholars in Organization History

Historic National Press Club ceremony will honor 26 students from 11 states impacted by parental incarceration

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than five million children in the United States have experienced the incarceration of a parent at some point during childhood, yet few organizations exist solely to support their path to higher education. On Friday, July 10, ScholarCHIPS will celebrate a milestone that demonstrates what is possible when those young people are invested in rather than overlooked.

ScholarCHIPS celebrates 15 years of impact on July 10, 2026 at The National Press Club in Washington, DC.

ScholarCHIPS, the nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting college-bound students impacted by parental incarceration, will celebrate 15 years of impact during its 15th Annual Awards Ceremony on Friday, July 10, 2026, from 1:00–4:00 p.m. at the Historic National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

The celebration marks the organization's largest incoming class to date as 26 exceptional students from Washington, D.C., Maryland, New York, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Arizona, California, and Alaska officially join the ScholarCHIPS family.

This year's incoming class reflects the extraordinary talent and potential that exists within a community too often defined by its challenges rather than its promise. Among ScholarCHIPS' newest scholars are aspiring physicians, anesthesiologists, nurses, physical therapists, attorneys, entrepreneurs, educators, engineers, filmmakers, musicians, environmentalists, sports managers, public servants, and other future leaders who are determined to transform their communities and industries. Many are first-generation college students whose achievements stand as powerful reminders that a parent's incarceration does not define a child's future.

Over the past fifteen years, ScholarCHIPS has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships and direct support to more than 120 students, helping young people affected by parental incarceration not only access higher education, but persist through graduation with scholarships, mentoring, mental health resources, technology, emergency assistance, career development, and a lifelong network of support.

"Fifteen years ago, ScholarCHIPS began with a simple belief: that a parent's incarceration should never limit a child's future," said Yasmine Arrington Brooks, Founder and Executive Director of ScholarCHIPS. "Today, we're celebrating not only our largest class ever, but fifteen years of proving that when young people are surrounded by opportunity, community, and hope, they thrive. Every scholar crossing our stage represents resilience, brilliance, and the promise of a brighter future."

This year's keynote address will be delivered by Isabel Coronado, a citizen of the Mvskoke (Creek) Nation, a nationally recognized advocate for children of incarcerated parents, and public health leader whose policy work has focused on keeping families together and reducing the generational impact of incarceration. Drawing from both her professional expertise and lived experience as the child of an incarcerated parent, Coronado has become one of the country's leading voices advancing family-centered criminal justice reform.

ScholarCHIPS was founded in 2012 by Yasmine Arrington Brooks, a former CNN Hero, L'Oréal Paris Woman of Worth, and Washingtonian of the Year, whose own experience growing up with an incarcerated father inspired her to build what has become one of the nation's leading nonprofits dedicated exclusively to supporting children of incarcerated parents as they pursue higher education.

The annual celebration will recognize new scholars, graduating seniors, alumni achievements, and the generous donors, partners, volunteers, and supporters whose investments have helped transform hundreds of lives over the past fifteen years.

Media are invited to attend.

Event Details

What ScholarCHIPS 15th Annual Awards

Ceremony When Friday, July 10, 2026 Time 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Where Historic National Press Club, Washington, D.C.

Media Opportunities

Interview opportunities include Yasmine Arrington Brooks, Isabel Coronado, incoming ScholarCHIPS Scholars, ScholarCHIPS alumni and graduates, and organizational partners and supporters. Photography and video opportunities will include the scholarship presentation, keynote address, scholar recognition, and commemorative celebration of ScholarCHIPS' 15th Anniversary.

About ScholarCHIPS

ScholarCHIPS is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting college-bound students impacted by parental incarceration through scholarships, mentoring, mental health resources, emergency assistance, technology, professional development, and lifelong alumni support. Since 2012, the organization has invested more than $700,000 in over 120 scholars, helping young people overcome barriers to higher education and build lives defined by opportunity rather than circumstance. To learn more visit www.scholarchipsfund.org.

SOURCE ScholarCHIPS, Inc.