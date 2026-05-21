ScholarShare 529 Celebrates 529 Day with $50 Bonus to help Families Start Saving

Families can earn a $50 bonus by opening a new account and committing to monthly savings

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarShare 529, California's official college savings plan, is celebrating National 529 College Savings Day with a limited-time offer to help families take the first step toward saving for college or career training, continuing its longstanding commitment to helping California families plan for the future.

From May 20 through May 31, families who open a new account at scholarshare529/529day2026 using promo code 529Day26 can receive a $50 bonus by making an initial deposit of at least $50 and setting up automatic monthly contributions of $50 for six consecutive months. The bonus will be deposited on or about December 31, 2026.*

ScholarShare 529 is part of the State Treasurer's Office Financial Security for All initiative, a statewide effort that has already helped more than 1.5 million Californians build savings across every stage of life, with over $21.3 billion in investments and nearly $4 billion in new savings projected for 2026. **

Participation in the plan reached 500,000 accounts this month, marking a major milestone in helping families save for higher education. This achievement reflects strong and growing demand for college savings solutions and demonstrates the commitment of families across California to investing in their children's future.

"529 Day is a reminder that starting early can make a real difference. Small, consistent contributions can open the door to big opportunities," said California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA, chair of the ScholarShare Investment Board, which oversees ScholarShare 529. "Through ScholarShare 529, we're making it easier for families to start saving for college and career training through a flexible, accessible approach that helps build lasting financial security over time."

ScholarShare 529 offers a flexible, tax-advantaged way to save for education. Funds can be used for qualified higher education expenses, including tuition, books, computers, and certain apprenticeship programs at eligible institutions in the U.S. and abroad.

For more information and to open an account, visit ScholarShare529.com/529Day2026.

Terms & Conditions

About ScholarShare 529

ScholarShare 529 is California's official college savings plan, offering families a powerful tool to save for education. Contributions grow tax-deferred, and withdrawals are tax-free when used for qualified higher education expenses. With low fees and flexible investment options, ScholarShare 529 continues to be one of the nation's leading 529 plans. Learn more at ScholarShare529.com.

*When you open a new ScholarShare529 College Savings Plan account with a $50 contribution (and sign up for recurring contributions of $50 or more per month for a minimum of 6 months) between May 20, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. and May 31, 2026, at 8:59 p.m. (PT) and enter the Promotional code, 529Day26, in the Promotion Code field of the online account opening application. ScholarShare 529 will match your initial $50 contribution on or before December 31, 2026. Visit www.ScholarShare529.com/529Day2026 for terms and conditions. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Promotion ends May 31, 2026. Sponsored by California's ScholarShare 529 College Savings Plan.

** State of California, Office of the Treasurer

To learn more about California's ScholarShare 529, its investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses please see the Plan Description at ScholarShare529.com. Read it carefully. Investments in the Plan are neither insured nor guaranteed and there is the risk of investment loss. TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, is the distributor and underwriter for ScholarShare 529. 5507127.

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SOURCE ScholarShare 529