Scholarship America and The Toro Company Celebrate 50 Years of Investing in Students

MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholarship America and The Toro Company are celebrating a milestone in 2026: fifty years of partnership expanding access to higher education.

In 1976, The Toro Company became Scholarship America's first corporate client. The program has granted scholarships worth more than $4.7 million.

"Our partnership with Scholarship America reflects who we are as a company and what we believe in. Education changes lives — not just for individuals, but for families and communities," said Rick Olson, Chairman and CEO of The Toro Company. "By investing in our scholarship program, we are investing in the children of our employees and supporting their academic journeys, their ambitions, and their futures. This commitment honors our people and ensures opportunities continue for generations to come."

"We are thrilled to celebrate a half-century of partnership with The Toro Company," said Mike Nylund, Scholarship America President & CEO. "While higher education has changed immensely over the past fifty years, the company's dedication to students is unwavering, and we look forward to many more decades of collaborative impact."

Both organizations remain united by the same conviction that has defined this partnership from the start: that every student deserves the opportunity to pursue their future.

About The Toro Company:

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading global provider of solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With net sales of $4.5 billion in fiscal 2025, The Toro Company's global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS, Ventrac, Tornado, HammerHead, American Augers, Spartan, Subsite, Radius, Hayter, Perrot, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, and Lawn-Boy. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.

About Scholarship America:

Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that eliminates barriers to educational success so that students can pursue their dreams. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $6 billion to 3.5 million students. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org.

Media Contact: Iman Mohamed, [email protected]

SOURCE Scholarship America