Scholarship America, Nation's Largest Scholarship Administrator, Selects Submittable as New Technology Provider

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholarship America is excited to announce Submittable as the technology provider for its new scholarship management platform.

Founded in 1958, Scholarship America has provided more than $5.7 billion in scholarships throughout its history. In 2024, the organization distributed $315 million in awards to more than 110,000 students. Administering 1,350 unique programs, and holding top ratings from Charity Navigator and Candid, Scholarship America is the nation's largest and most trusted nonprofit scholarship administrator.

Scholarship America selected Submittable through a comprehensive RFP process focused on security, user experience, and enhancing the way students access scholarship opportunities. Scholarship America's thousands of scholarship sponsors will continue to enjoy the organization's best-in-class scholarship design and management, while benefitting from Submittable's powerful technology.

"Scholarship America is proud to be independent, impactful and mission-driven," said Mike Nylund, President & CEO. "By selecting Submittable as our technology provider, we can enhance our capacity to deliver greater efficiency while keeping our focus on what we do best: scholarship design grounded in best practices, full-service program management, and removing financial barriers for students pursuing postsecondary education."

"We are thrilled to serve as the platform powering one of the nation's most trusted, experienced nonprofits," said Thor Culverhouse, CEO of Submittable. "Bringing our technological expertise together with Scholarship America's comprehensive service will provide the best possible experience for students and sponsors alike."

The first Scholarship America programs will begin transitioning from Scholarship America's existing software to the new, best-in-class platform in early 2026. Students will benefit from Submittable's powerful and easy-to-use system, which offers a mobile-friendly experience along with built-in support for additional languages and streamlined access to scholarships.

For scholarship sponsors, the platform will provide a comprehensive yet easy-to-use system with greater flexibility, more configurable features, and advanced reporting—while continuing to deliver Scholarship America's expert guidance, individualized service, and focus on students with financial need.

About Scholarship America

The nation's largest scholarship administrator, Scholarship America is a nonprofit organization that works to eliminate barriers to educational success, enabling students to pursue their dreams. Since its founding in 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $5.7 billion to 3.4 million students across the United States. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org.

About Submittable

Submittable is the leading giving and grants solution empowering mission-driven people to do their best, most impactful work. Through its grants and application management software and CSR software solutions, Submittable helps power purpose for incredible organizations looking to manage their social good programs and maximize their impact in their communities. To learn more about how Submittable is simplifying and accelerating mission-driven work, visit submittable.com.

Media contact:

Claire Berge Schmidt

Associate Vice President of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (952) 830-7391

Company: Scholarship America

SOURCE Scholarship America