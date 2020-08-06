Scholarship America Provides Notice Of Data Security Incident

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholarship America, a nonprofit organization that manages scholarship and tuition assistance programs for different organizations, is providing notice to individuals impacted by the exposure of certain personal information.

On or about April 28, 2020, Scholarship America's internal IT security processes detected suspicious activity within its email system which triggered security protocols. Upon discovery, Scholarship America took immediate action to shut down unauthorized access and remediate the problem. Scholarship America then brought in independent IT security and forensics experts to conduct a detailed systemwide review, which identified unauthorized access to some email accounts and included an extensive inspection of information stored in each impacted account. The investigation confirmed that the impact of this incident was limited to certain Microsoft Office 365 email accounts, and that no other systems or servers within the Scholarship America IT network were impacted, including where student applications and program information are stored.

The data that was subject to unauthorized access was different in individual cases. In general, the data contained a variety of elements such as names, mailing addresses, and telephone numbers, and, in some instances, it included protected information like Social Security numbers. Scholarship America has received no indication to-date that anyone's sensitive information has been misused as a result of this incident.

Scholarship America takes the security of sensitive information that people entrust to it very seriously. Immediate actions were taken to secure the email system and ensure that any further suspicious activity was prevented. This included resetting passwords on all accounts system-wide as well as an activation of enhanced monitoring of IT systems. Scholarship America hired a qualified third-party IT forensic expert to conduct an exhaustive investigation of this matter. The problem has been remediated and the email and IT systems are operating securely. As part of its ongoing commitment to the security of sensitive information, Scholarship America is working to implement additional safeguards and security measures to enhance the privacy and security of information in company systems. In addition, the company is working with law enforcement and sharing information for their investigation.

Scholarship America is mailing letters to impacted individuals and is providing them with information about how to protect their credit and identity. Scholarship America is also posting a notice of this incident on its website, and informing state regulators as required. Anyone with questions about this incident is encouraged to visit the Scholarship America website for more information.

Scholarship America encourages affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud and to seek to protect against possible identity theft or other financial loss by regularly reviewing their financial account statements, credit reports, and explanations of benefits for suspicious activity.

STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO PROTECT YOUR INFORMATION

The following information is provided in accordance with certain state legal requirements.

Additional Information . You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, security freezes, fraud alerts, and the steps you can take to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by contacting the Federal Trade Commission or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should be promptly reported to law enforcement, the Federal Trade Commission, and your state Attorney General. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a crime report or incident report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some kind of proof that you have been a victim. This notice has not been delayed as the result of a law enforcement investigation.

For Maryland residents, the Attorney General can be reached at: 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; 1-888-743-0023; and www.oag.state.md.us.

For North Carolina residents, the Attorney General can be contacted by mail at 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; toll-free at 1-877-566-7226; by phone at 1-919-716- 6400; and online at www.ncdoj.gov.

