Scholarship Fund Created for Families of U.S. Healthcare Workers and Volunteers Lost to COVID-19

SAINT PAUL, Minn., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation and Scholarship America, the nation's largest private scholarship provider, today announced the Frontline Families Scholarship Fund. The newly created program will provide educational assistance to the surviving family members of the more than 3,600 frontline healthcare workers and volunteers in the United States who lost their lives in the fight against COVID-19. This scholarship program is one of the initiatives supported by the Frontline Families Fund developed by the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation in partnership with world-renowned epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm. In addition to scholarships, money raised will go to the Brave of Heart Fund to provide relief grants to affected families.

Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation Logo

"COVID-19 has taken a major toll on our frontline healthcare workers and has created a disproportionate burden on Black, Indigenous and People of Color," said Osterholm. "Through the Frontline Families Scholarship Fund, we can all help make a difference for the families whose loved ones served on the frontline during the pandemic and were lost due to COVID-19."

Scholarship America will administer the national program, providing scholarships for post-secondary education. The Frontline Families Scholarship Program is not competitive. All eligible applicants will receive awards, but need to apply by June 10 at 3:00 pm CST for educational assistance for college in 2021.

"We are proud of the outpouring of community support across the country," said Jeremy Wells, senior vice president of philanthropic services at the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation. "More than 3,600 donors across all 50 states and beyond have responded to donate to the Frontline Families Fund to help bring us near our goal of $2 million. Many donations have been less than $100. This is a truly grassroots effort to give back to the families of frontline workers, and all donations will help us make this a sustainable scholarship."

Online fundraising for the Frontline Families Fund continues and has raised more than $1.9 million so far. To donate, click here.

"Scholarship America is honored to play a part in helping to further the education of these students who have been impacted by the pandemic so dramatically, especially those in underserved communities," said Robert C. Ballard, president and CEO of Scholarship America. "Our intention is to make this a renewable program, supporting students until graduation. Since these students have lost a parent or guardian, a scholarship program like this will help support their college path for success all the way to graduation and on to achieving their dreams."

Scholarship Eligibility

Applicants need to:

Be children of frontline healthcare workers or volunteers who worked in medical facilities and lost their lives to COVID-19.

Be high school seniors, graduates or current college undergraduates.

Plan to enroll in full-time or part-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year.

Students may reapply to the program each year they meet eligibility requirements and funds are available. To learn more about the Frontline Families Fund and apply, visit https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/frontlinefamilies/.

About Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation

The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation believes in the best of Minnesota and the power of its communities. With roots in Saint Paul and partners across the state, it is Minnesota's largest community foundation and the partner of choice for thousands of donors, nonprofits and community organizations. The Foundation aspires to create an equitable, just and vibrant Minnesota where all communities and people thrive by inspiring generosity, advocating for equity, and investing in community-led solutions. Visit: spmcf.org

About Scholarship America

Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that helps students fulfill their college dreams. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed over $4.5 billion to more than 2.8 million students. The organization works with partners to lower barriers to a college education and give students the support needed to succeed. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org.

Contact:

Joan Cronson

952.830.7308

[email protected]

SOURCE Scholarship America

Related Links

http://scholarshipamerica.org

