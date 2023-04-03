Scholarships Awarded to Engineering and Land Surveying Students

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Engineering Companies, California (ACEC California) announced today the recipients of its 2023 Scholarships. ACEC California's Scholarship Foundation awards annual scholarships to accomplished graduate or undergraduate college students working toward a degree in engineering or land surveying, with the top award recipients nominated to apply for the ACEC National scholarship competition.

"This scholarship enables talented individuals to access quality education and training, which can be a major steppingstone toward a successful career in land surveying or the engineering industry," said Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego). "I applaud ACEC's leadership for your continued investment in helping to strengthen California's infrastructure."

In total, ACEC California awarded $65,000 in scholarship funds to 14 students: seven graduate students and seven undergraduate students. This year's scholarship recipients have demonstrated notable achievement in their respective areas of study and a strong interest in pressing policy issues facing California including, successfully advocating for a new trash receptacle ordinance in the City of La Mesa, improving client management practices in high priority storm drain structures, using various programs to provide models and analysis of structures, and providing outreach to high school and middle school students promoting the field of environmental engineering in underserved communities.

"The world needs more engineers and land surveyors, and ACEC California is proud to help support the bright and promising careers of these students," said Brad Diede, Executive Director of ACEC California. "These are well paying careers. Especially as California and our nation at large has increased funding for infrastructure, it is important that we continue to do our best to bring young people into the fields of these design professions."

The 2023 Scholarship Foundation award recipients are:

Zayd Andre, University of California, Merced, pursuing a bachelor's in computer science and engineering. Soulaimane Bentaleb, University of California, Los Angeles, pursuing a master's in bioengineering. Julia Braviroff, California State University, Fullerton, pursuing a master's in environmental engineering. Alex Chau, San Diego State University, pursuing a bachelor's in civil engineering. Hannah Dearman-So, Harvey Mudd College, pursuing a bachelor's in mechanical engineering. Michelle Don, University of California, Los Angeles, pursuing a master's in civil engineering. Michael Fink, California State University, Fresno, pursuing a bachelor's in geomatics engineering. Jacqueline Gomez, California Polytechnic University, Pomona, pursuing a bachelor's in civil engineering. Samantha Moore, University of California, Irvine, pursuing a bachelor's in civil engineering. Polina Popova, San Diego State University, pursuing a master's in environmental engineering. Jasmine Randhawa, University of the Pacific, pursuing a bachelor's in civil engineering. Israel Rivera , University of California, Davis, pursuing a master's in civil engineering. Jayci Tsuhako, University of California, San Diego, pursuing a master's in structural engineering. Frances Yu, California State University, Fresno, pursuing a master's in land surveying.

To learn more about the ACEC California Scholarship Foundation program and the students visit http://www.acec-ca.org/scholarship.

About ACEC California

ACEC California is a 60 plus year-old, nonprofit association of private consulting engineering and land surveying firms. As a statewide organization, we are dedicated to enhancing the consulting engineering and land surveying professions, protecting the general public and promoting use of the private sector in the growth and development of our state. Follow us on Social Media: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

