Scholastic Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Scholastic Corporation

Sep 18, 2024, 16:01 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's Class A and Common Stock for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The dividend is payable on December 16, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2024.

About Scholastic

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With international operations and exports in more than 135 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

