School District of Philadelphia Advances Literacy with Science of Reading Focus

Importance of the Event:

This training event marked a significant step in the District's commitment to improving literacy outcomes and ensuring all students have access to high-quality learning experiences. By equipping educators to use the science of reading principles with Imagine Learning EL Education, the District aims to transform literacy instruction. The Summer Institute provided educators with in-depth training on evidence-based practices crucial for helping students develop strong literacy skills. This approach supports personalized learning and promotes equitable access to educational resources, addressing current challenges and ensuring all students can thrive academically.

"Embracing the science of reading is a testament to our commitment to accelerating our students' academic achievement," said Tony B. Watlington Sr. Ed.D., Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. "The School District of Philadelphia had the second-fastest recovery for reading in grades three through eight among all large urban peer districts included in the Education Recovery Scorecard released by the Harvard University Center for Education Policy Research and The Educational Opportunity Project at Stanford University. We are excited to continue leading the way in literacy education and empowering our educators to transform their classrooms with this Summer Institute."

Event Details:

The Summer Institute offered educators hands-on training, interactive sessions, and opportunities to explore and implement science of reading principles in their classrooms. Keynote speakers Nicole Ormandy, Senior Director of Content Development at AIM Institute for Learning and Research, and Dr. Megan Gierka, Senior Content Developer at AIM Institute for Learning and Research, highlighted best practices, leveraging their expertise and insights.

District educators examined the structure and design of Imagine Learning EL Education, gained insights into year-long planning, and learned effective strategies to engage students and enhance their literacy skills. Participants built their understanding and application of effective literacy practices to support students as they learn to read and, ultimately, read to learn.

"Imagine Learning is proud to support the School District of Philadelphia in this transformative initiative," said Terry Gilligan, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Core Curriculum at Imagine Learning. "Our role is to provide the necessary tools and resources along with strategic professional learning to ensure educators can effectively implement the science of reading and foster a love for learning that extends beyond the classroom."

The Summer Institute was a significant milestone in SDP's ongoing efforts to enhance teaching and learning through innovative educational solutions.

Main Takeaways:

The Summer Institute emphasized the critical role of evidence-based practices in literacy instruction, equipping educators with strategies to enhance phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.

This initiative was deeply personal for the leaders and teachers at the School District of Philadelphia . Participants expressed a strong commitment to creating better futures for SDP students, recognizing that it all starts with teaching every student to read proficiently.

. Participants expressed a strong commitment to creating better futures for SDP students, recognizing that it all starts with teaching every student to read proficiently. The overarching goal is clear: to ensure that every student in the district achieves reading proficiency. SDP's excellent educators are dedicated to pursuing this ambitious endeavor, supported by the high-quality curricular materials and practices provided by Imagine Learning EL Education.

About the School District of Philadelphia:

The School District of Philadelphia is the eighth-largest school district in the nation and the largest school district in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Enrollment includes nearly 198,000 students in public, charter, and alternative schools, and approximately 19,000 employees. Under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington Sr., the School District's vision is to prepare students to imagine and realize any future they desire. For more information about the School District, visit www.philasd.org.

About Imagine Learning:

Every classroom, every student is bursting with potential. That's why we pursue relentless innovation at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology. Imagine Learning creates K–12 digital-first solutions working alongside educators to support 15 million students in over half of the districts nationwide. Our core portfolio includes Imagine IM, Imagine Learning EL Education, Twig® Science, and Traverse®. Our robust supplemental and intervention suite equips learners with personalized instruction for English and Spanish literacy, math, coding, and more. Imagine Edgenuity® is our flagship courseware solution, complemented by Imagine School Services' Certified Teachers. Imagine Learning. Empower potential. Learn more at imaginelearning.com.

SOURCE Imagine Learning LLC