School Leaders Nationwide Can Apply for Fall 2018 Cohort of Next Generation Master Scheduling Platform

Designed in collaboration with principals and educators, the Abl Master Scheduler helps administrators quickly visualize tradeoffs to design and refine the master schedule. The cloud-based platform works alongside a school's student information system—making it easier to develop schedules that account for the unique learning needs of a student, without creating course conflicts or bottlenecks.

"Ensuring equity and expanding opportunity for our students starts with the master schedule. By making sure all students can access academic supports and rigorous coursework, we can prepare them to succeed in high school and beyond," said Dr. Christina Casillas, principal at Roosevelt International Middle School in San Diego Unified School District. "However, the master scheduling process has historically been very cumbersome. Abl's technology is helping us to more easily create the conditions and structures to close achievement gaps."

Abl works with school leaders through a collaborative process of goal-setting, training, data integration, and schedule design. Middle and high schools in the 2017-2018 Cohort have been utilizing the platform to increase common planning time for teachers, build equitable class rosters, and align the schedule around a school's priorities.

"We have been able to efficiently work through scheduling conflicts so students can complete their core classes while also taking advantage of other enriching, future-shaping opportunities," said Patrick Kelly, who leads the master scheduling process at Hampton High School in Tennessee's Carter County. The platform has enabled him to navigate staffing constraints as a small, rural school, and increase enrollment in Career and Technical Education courses and dual-enrollment with local colleges. "With a better schedule, we've been able to increase enrollment in important career and technical education courses by 25 percent this year."

The master schedule was named one of the "10 Big Ideas" to watch in 2018 by Education Week, reflecting its significance as a map of a school's values and academic priorities.

"Our team has worked with a diverse cross section of school leaders over the last year, and have incorporated their feedback and vision into the platform to mirror the realities of schools today," said Adam Pisoni, CEO and Founder of Abl. "We're excited to support the advancement of additional schools' goals by building schedules fully aligned with their values and priorities--for all students."

Up to 100 new schools will be added to the platform in the 2018-2019 school year. Schools that sign up for the new Cohort by August 15 will have access to Abl's Fall Scheduling Studio. This suite of services—including two "Breakthrough Scheduling" webinars, an audit of last year's master schedule, consultation with an Abl School Designer, and a custom Data Exchange Plan—will ensure the school is fully ready to schedule for 2019. Thanks to a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, schools serving low-income communities may qualify for discounts on Abl's software and services.

