School Pathways Announces Two-Way Integration with Google for Education

CHICO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School Pathways, a leading provider of software solutions for K-12 schools that support multiple education models, including Independent Study, online and virtual instruction programs, announced today that in partnership with Google for Education, has completed a two-way product integration with Google Classroom.

The connector between School Pathways' Personalized Learning System (PLS) and Google for Education's Classroom will help educators more effectively engage and instruct each of their students, particularly those receiving virtual instruction in distance learning or Independent Study Programs. The integration will allow teachers and students to seamlessly navigate between its learning platform and Classroom with single sign-on using Google's user authentication protocols. The integration will also allow course assignments, grades, instructor, and roster information to be shared between School Pathways' PLS product and Classroom in real-time.

"Blended learning, online instruction, and independent study are quickly becoming the norms in public education, rather than the exception," said Oliver Wreford, CEO of School Pathways. "Our product is purpose-built for virtual learning and integrating with Google Classroom will allow our teachers to provide more intuitive and engaging online instruction to their students."

"School Pathways' integration with Google Classroom makes it easier for our teachers to use our preferred classroom technologies, and allows them to spend more time teaching their students. Our rosters, class assignments and grades will be automatically transferred between School Pathways and Google Classroom, making our teachers jobs so much easier!" said Susan Smith, Operations Officer at CORE Butte Charter School.

ABOUT SCHOOL PATHWAYS

School Pathways is a market leader in personalized learning and student information systems for online instruction and Independent Study (IS), serving charter schools, public districts, and county offices of education. The company offers solutions that allow their clients to create and track virtual, online, and personalized learning plans while providing tools to streamline federal and state and independent study compliance. For more information, please visit: https://schoolpathways.com/.

