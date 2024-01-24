School Pathways Launches Application & Lottery Product

New offering enables educators to more easily attract families by providing school choice and clear, secure school selection processes for students.

CHICO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- School Pathways, a market leader in K-12 administrative management solutions, today announced the release of an Application & Lottery product. This solution will help educators simplify student applications, school lotteries, and enrollment management for educators and families.

School choice gives every family the ability to choose the public educational option that best fits their children's needs and interests. With School Pathways' Application & Lottery product, educators can more easily facilitate students' school applications, providing options that align with their learning preferences and supporting student success with equitable and efficient school selection processes.

With School Pathways' Application & Lottery solution, K-12 education institutions can easily manage, track, and streamline application and lottery programs, enhancing the student experience from interest to admission, while providing unparalleled customer service.

The system enables educators to collect and view all online applications, configure and run randomized and compliant lotteries, accept, reject, or place students on the waitlist, communicate with families, and export lottery winners to their Student Information System as needed, all within a user-friendly platform.

"We are excited to expand our suite of administrative solutions for educators by introducing School Pathways' Application and Lottery module," said Oliver Wreford, CEO of School Pathways. "This solution will make it easier for educators to guide families through the student application process and create fair, transparent school lotteries that support their admittance guidelines and help them meet their schools' enrollment capacity."

With this launch, School Pathways reinforces its commitment to cultivating powerful and intuitive technology for educators, creating the best possibilities for students in a variety of learning environments while providing equitable access to education for families.

Learn more about School Pathways and Application & Lottery at https://schoolpathways.com/our-products/lottery-and-enrollment-management-system/.

About School Pathways

School Pathways is a California-based education software company with over 20 years of experience in K-12 education. We provide solutions that simplify school operations and foster student success in a variety of learning environments.

For more information, please visit schoolpathways.com.

SOURCE School Pathways