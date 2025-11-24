School Specialty Donates More Than 35,000 Pieces of School Furniture to Support Students Worldwide

Repurposing surplus chairs, stools and desks helps students worldwide while keeping usable furniture out of landfills

GREENVILLE, Wis., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of the season of giving, School Specialty , a leading provider of learning environments and supplies to the infant K12 education market, has donated more than 35,000 pieces of school furniture to learning institutions around the world through The Reuse Network . The donations, which include stacking chairs, stools and desks, provide essential classroom resources to students who need them most in the United States, Mexico, Kenya and Timor-Leste.

School Specialty is working in partnership with The Reuse Network to repurpose surplus furniture and advance its sustainability goals while supporting education globally.

"The gift of new desks and chairs lit up the school with joy," said Elvia Leiva, a teacher at Marina Yolanda Melendez Primary School in Honduras who received donated furniture. "For children who are used to sharing broken furniture, this wasn't just about comfort, it was a sign that they matter. That someone, somewhere, believes in them. Because of this gift, these children know they are not forgotten. And because of this gift, education feels just a little more possible."

School Specialty helps districts create holistic learning environments that nurture students' mental, physical, social, and emotional growth. Curating more than 80,000 products from hundreds of trusted brands, the company has over 60 years of leadership in transforming classrooms into future-ready learning spaces for infant K12 educational institutions and serves five in every six school districts nationwide.

"At School Specialty, we believe every student deserves a place where they can learn and grow," said Ryan Bohr, CEO of School Specialty "Through this donation, we hope to reflect that commitment and demonstrate how thoughtful reuse can advance both educational access and environmental responsibility."

About School Specialty, LLC

With a 60-year legacy, School Specialty is a leading provider of comprehensive learning environment solutions for the infant K12 education marketplace in the U.S. and Canada. This includes essential classroom supplies, furniture and design services, educational technology, sensory spaces featuring Snoezelen®, science curriculum, learning resources, professional development and more. School Specialty believes every student can flourish in an environment where they are engaged and inspired to learn and grow. In support of this vision to transform more than classrooms, the company applies its unmatched team of education strategists and designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad assortment of name-brand and proprietary products. For more information, go to SchoolSpecialty.com .

About The Reuse Network

The Reuse Network's corporate mission is to keep usable excess furniture and equipment out of American landfills, by matching them with nonprofit organizations to be reused where they are needed for disaster and poverty relief, in the U.S. and around the world. Working nationwide with colleges and universities, independent and public schools, hospitals, and corporations, IRN is the largest and most experienced provider of this service in the United States. Since 2002, IRN has placed more than two million items for reuse by over 300 nonprofit organizations in 47 of the United States and in 71 countries in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia, helping to improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of children and families across the globe.

The Reuse Network is not itself a nonprofit. Its founder's belief is that an environmental and social mission-based organization can have the most influence if it works within the capitalist enterprise system, by demonstrating that environmental and social benefits are not incompatible with making a profit in a free-market economy.

