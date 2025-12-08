School Specialty LLC Announces Acquisition of Nasco Education U.S.

The acquisition brings leading education companies together to deliver a streamlined, comprehensive resource for educators nationwide

GREENVILLE, Wis., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- School Specialty®, a leading provider of learning environments, supplies and science curriculum to the preK-12 education market, today announced the acquisition of Nasco Education U.S., a trusted name in specialized, curated education solutions for K-12 schools. This strategic acquisition enhances School Specialty's ability to serve its core customers by enhancing its value proposition to schools across the country.

"We estimate that nearly two-thirds of Nasco Education U.S.'s customers are already School Specialty buyers," said Ryan Bohr, CEO of School Specialty. "Like School Specialty, Nasco Education U.S. has been an industry fixture of supplying schools for decades. Combining our companies will bring procurement efficiencies to our customers and expand the scope of products available to them."

School Specialty has more than 60 years of leadership in transforming classrooms into future-ready learning spaces for preK-12 educational institutions, serving five in every six school districts nationwide and curating products from hundreds of trusted brands. Nasco Education U.S. offers a broad selection of specialized products, including hands-on, activity-based resources that support instruction across subjects like science, math, and the arts. Both companies share a deep commitment to providing high-quality, relevant resources that empower teachers and students.

Both organizations will operate independently for the near term. School Specialty expects to integrate the businesses gradually to ensure a seamless experience for the longstanding customers of both organizations.

"Together, we will be able to provide even greater support, innovation, and value to schools nationwide, helping them deliver the best possible learning experiences for their students," said Ryan Bohr, CEO of School Specialty.

About School Specialty, LLC

With a 60-year legacy, School Specialty is a leading provider of comprehensive learning environment solutions for the preK-12 education marketplace in the U.S. and Canada. This includes essential classroom supplies, furniture and design services, educational technology, sensory spaces featuring Snoezelen, science curriculum, learning resources, professional development, and more. School Specialty believes every student can flourish in an environment where they are engaged and inspired to learn and grow. In support of this vision to transform more than classrooms, the company applies its unmatched team of education strategists and designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad assortment of name-brand and proprietary products. For more information, go to SchoolSpecialty.com .

About Nasco Education U.S.

Nasco Education U.S. is a leading developer and distributor of instructional materials, offering a wide range of hands-on learning products for the preK-12 education market with 80+ years of experience. Nasco Education U.S. provides schools and educators with the educational materials needed to create impactful classroom experiences that enhance student engagement and academic performance. For more information, go to NascoEducation.com.

Media Contact

Jon Kannenberg

[email protected]

SOURCE School Specialty