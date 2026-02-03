School Specialty Expands Learning Beyond the Screen with New Outdoor Furniture Line

Childcraft expands early learning beyond four walls and screens with durable, sustainable furniture designed for outdoor discovery

GREENVILLE, Wis., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As educators look for meaningful ways to balance digital learning with hands-on experiences, School Specialty®, a leading provider of learning environments and supplies for preK-12 education, today announced the official launch of its new Childcraft Out2Grow Outdoor Furniture line. Designed to extend learning beyond the traditional classroom, the innovative collection offers a durable, sustainable and economical way for schools to create engaging, learning environments rooted in exploration, movement and real-world discovery.

As outdoor learning continues to gain traction in early childhood education, Childcraft is answering the call for equipment that supports gross motor development, social-emotional skills and hands-on STEM exploration. The new line features a variety of versatile pieces, including sand and water tables, a planter, play kitchen and collaborative benches, that enable schools to create specialized outdoor zones for science, dramatic play and group projects.

Built for the Elements, Designed for the Child

Unlike traditional wood or metal alternatives, the Childcraft outdoor line is manufactured from High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE). This premium material is 100% recyclable and engineered to withstand sun, rain, snow and daily wear and tear without rotting, cracking or fading. The products feature rust-resistant hardware, splinter-free rounded corners and a limited lifetime warranty.

Empowering Educators and Students Alike

The line provides a comprehensive solution for modern early childhood needs:

Expanded Classrooms: Offers teachers the flexibility to move learning centers outdoors, encouraging nature-based discovery and hands-on observation.

Collaborative Hubs: Creates structured spaces for group activities and social skill development, essential for PreK–2 cooperative learning.

Multi-Use Versatility: Accommodates everything from STEM projects to snack time with stain-resistant surfaces that allow for quick, easy transitions.

Holistic Wellness: Promotes physical activity and eye health while reducing stress and screen time, helping children build focus and self-regulation.

"The Childcraft Out2Grow furniture line was born from a growing number of requests from our customers seeking new ways to enhance outdoor learning spaces for young children," said Jennifer Fernandez, Early Childhood Education Strategist at School Specialty. "Knowing the many benefits of outdoor learning—academic, health, social and emotional—I'm thrilled that School Specialty can help early childhood programs create engaging environments where PreK–2 students can truly reap those benefits."

Whether used in traditional school districts, childcare centers or children's clubs and museums, these products connect students to nature while supporting well-being and educational outcomes.

The Childcraft Out2Grow Outdoor Furniture line is available for order immediately. For more information on the full collection, visit http://www.schoolspecialty.com/out2grow.

About School Specialty, LLC

With a 60-year legacy, School Specialty is a leading provider of comprehensive learning environment solutions for the preK-12 education marketplace in the U.S. and Canada. This includes essential classroom supplies, furniture and design services, educational technology, sensory spaces featuring Snoezelen, science curriculum, learning resources, professional development, and more. School Specialty believes every student can flourish in an environment where they are engaged and inspired to learn and grow. In support of this vision to transform more than classrooms, the company applies its unmatched team of education strategists and designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad assortment of name-brand and proprietary products. For more information, go to SchoolSpecialty.com.

