School Style With Casio

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- School is back in session! Casio America, Inc. is keeping students in style with useful tools both in and out of the classroom. With innovative calculators and feature-packed timepieces, students will be ready to take on the school year ahead.

Slim Vintage Timepieces

Designed with a slim case and mineral glass watch face, the new Slim Vintage Collection includes styles to add retro-inspired flair to any outfit. The A700W-1A , A700WM-7AVT and A700WMG-9AVT add retro-inspired flair to any outfit and include useful features to keep students prepared for their busy schedules. They come equipped with an auto calendar, daily alarm, 1/100th second stopwatch and LED light. Additionally, the Slim Vintage timepieces are worry-free with water resistance and a battery life up to seven years.

PRIZM fx-CG50 Calculator

The right classroom tools are always in style. Students will be fully prepared to take on the school year with the fx-CG50, which offers students a fun and engaging way to learn in the modern-day classroom.

The fx-CG50 features 3D graphing capabilities and the ability to easily draw 3D graphs such as planes, cylinders and spheres, and view them from various angles in order to better analyze their shape. Additionally, it is jam-packed with features to solve the most challenging equations and enhance students' understanding of mathematics. In particular, the Picture Plot function enables users to plot graphs over pictures of real-life scenes and offers a color LCD with a full textbook-style display. The fx-CG50 also includes a multitude of functions that leverage the color LCD in graphing objects like dotted lines, circles and bars, and grid lines.

