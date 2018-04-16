Schools Nationwide Prepare to Celebrate 6th Annual Every Kid Healthy Week

"The need to support health and wellness programs in schools remains a critical health and education issue," said Rob Bisceglie, CEO of Action for Healthy Kids. "Working with thousands of schools and school districts and dozens of other organizations nationwide, we are collectively trying to help put kids on a healthy path so they can succeed academically and develop habits that will keep them healthy for a lifetime."

Schools host events that range from taste testing healthy foods and planting school gardens to renovating school playgrounds and hosting family fitness nights, and more. Interested schools can visit EveryKidHealthyWeek.org to find resources. Additionally, schools can earn extra funds for their schools by:

Being of the first 250 schools to register/commit to hosting a healthy snacking and nutrition education event as part of their Every Kid Healthy Week celebration to win a $100 mini-grant from GoGo squeeZ. Registering their health promoting events with AFHK by April 30 for the chance to win one of 10 $100 mini-grants from ALDI. Sharing their Every Kid Healthy Week stories and photos by May 4 via volunteer@actionforhealthykids.org to be entered to win one of 10 additional $100 mini-grants from ALDI.

Everyone is encouraged to join the celebration online by sharing photos of their events in social media using #EveryKidHealthy. And Schools don't get to have all the fun – any company or organization that wants to host a health-promoting event for employees during Every Kid Healthy Week can register their event with Action for Healthy Kids through a SurveyMonkey questionnaire to show their support for the movement.

National sponsors of Every Kid Healthy Week 2018 include ALDI, CSX Transportation and GoGo squeeZ®, longstanding partners of AFHK and sponsors of their School Grants for Healthy Kids.

About Action for Healthy Kids ®

Action for Healthy Kids® is a nationwide grassroots network mobilizing school professionals, families and communities to take actions that improve school foods, nutrition education and physical education for all students. With funding opportunities, expert technical assistance, and our flagship program, Game On, Action for Healthy Kids provides full support to schools and families to develop healthy school environments where children thrive. To learn more about the ways our 130,000+ volunteer network is helping to make every kid healthy, active and ready to learn, visit us at www.ActionforHealthyKids.org, on Facebook (act4healthykids) and on Twitter (@Act4HlthyKids).

