Schools of the Future in the United States Part 1: Content & Curriculum - Growth in Digital Resources

Across the U.S., school districts are embracing the concept of future-ready schools, or schools that are rooted in the 21st Century Learning Framework. In such schools, teachers' and students' roles are reversed-students take a greater role in directing their own progress through a unique learning path, while teachers become guides and mentors.

This report examines the characteristics of future-ready schools, gleaned through the experiences of those who have implemented key components, and provides a look at where the U.S. is today in transforming the current education system into the schools of the future.



The report focuses on the changing curriculum needs of future-ready schools - from 21st century learning models to personalized learning and multi-age learning to the changing roles of teachers and librarians - and the changing demand relating to instructional materials, including OER, assessments, robotics, and other technologies.



Practical lessons on implementation of the aspects of future-ready schools are provided through five case studies of districts or schools in each part (for a total of 10 case studies) that are implementing facets of the school of the future.



Key Topics Covered



The School of the Future: An Introduction

What is the School of the Future?

A Move toward Student-Led Learning

Technology Supports Learning

A Comfortable and Collaborative Environment

Transformation in Teacher-Leadership

What is Driving the Changes?

Potential Challenges Ahead

A Fragmented Landscape of Change

Curriculum and Content

Table Future-Ready Learning: Selected Definitions

21st Century Learning Models

Personalized Learning

Blended Learning

Hands-on Learning

Cross-Disciplinary and Multi-Age Learning

College, Career, and Community

Impact on Instructional Materials

Growth in Digital Resources

Kits and Components for Hands-on Learning

Free and Open-Source Materials

Assessments

Scheduling for 21st Century Learning

Educators' Changing Role

Impacts on Professional Learning

Hiring for Change

Role of the Librarian

Technology and Tools

A Digital Environment

Devices for All

Digital Content and Resources

Tech Tools For Schools of the Future

3D printers

Robotics

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Table Definitions in Augmented and Virtual Reality

Gamification

Other Technologies to Watch

A Look Ahead

Developing a Vision

Seeking Inspiration

Generating Educator Enthusiasm

Focusing on Flexibility

Other Considerations

Grassroots Growth

Supporting Expansion

Guiding the Transition

Promoting Partnerships

Time Management

The Future

Case Studies

Salt Lake City's Innovations Early College High School: Personalized Learning Leads to Positive Outcomes

Albemarle County Schools: Grassroots Initiative Leads to District-wide Hands-on Learning Curriculum

South Fayette School District: School-to-Business Partnerships Foster Project-Based Learning

Evergreen Public Schools: Using Open-Source Math Resources in Lieu of a Commercial Core Program

Design Tech High School: Design Thinking as an Organization Principle

