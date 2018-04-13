Schools of the Future in the United States Part 1: Content & Curriculum - Growth in Digital Resources

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Schools of the Future, Part 1: Content and Curriculum" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Across the U.S., school districts are embracing the concept of future-ready schools, or schools that are rooted in the 21st Century Learning Framework. In such schools, teachers' and students' roles are reversed-students take a greater role in directing their own progress through a unique learning path, while teachers become guides and mentors.
This report examines the characteristics of future-ready schools, gleaned through the experiences of those who have implemented key components, and provides a look at where the U.S. is today in transforming the current education system into the schools of the future.
The report focuses on the changing curriculum needs of future-ready schools - from 21st century learning models to personalized learning and multi-age learning to the changing roles of teachers and librarians - and the changing demand relating to instructional materials, including OER, assessments, robotics, and other technologies.
Practical lessons on implementation of the aspects of future-ready schools are provided through five case studies of districts or schools in each part (for a total of 10 case studies) that are implementing facets of the school of the future.
Schools of the Future was created to be a reference resource and guide for developers, marketers and providers of curriculum development, content, technology tools and devices, assessment, professional development, furniture and educational equipment.
Key Topics Covered
The School of the Future: An Introduction
- What is the School of the Future?
- A Move toward Student-Led Learning
- Technology Supports Learning
- A Comfortable and Collaborative Environment
- Transformation in Teacher-Leadership
- What is Driving the Changes?
- Potential Challenges Ahead
- A Fragmented Landscape of Change
Curriculum and Content
- Table Future-Ready Learning: Selected Definitions
- 21st Century Learning Models
- Personalized Learning
- Blended Learning
- Hands-on Learning
- Cross-Disciplinary and Multi-Age Learning
- College, Career, and Community
- Impact on Instructional Materials
- Growth in Digital Resources
- Kits and Components for Hands-on Learning
- Free and Open-Source Materials
- Assessments
- Scheduling for 21st Century Learning
- Educators' Changing Role
- Impacts on Professional Learning
- Hiring for Change
- Role of the Librarian
Technology and Tools
- A Digital Environment
- Devices for All
- Digital Content and Resources
- Tech Tools For Schools of the Future
- 3D printers
- Robotics
- Virtual and Augmented Reality
- Table Definitions in Augmented and Virtual Reality
- Gamification
- Other Technologies to Watch
A Look Ahead
- Developing a Vision
- Seeking Inspiration
- Generating Educator Enthusiasm
- Focusing on Flexibility
- Other Considerations
- Grassroots Growth
- Supporting Expansion
- Guiding the Transition
- Promoting Partnerships
- Time Management
- The Future
Case Studies
- Salt Lake City's Innovations Early College High School: Personalized Learning Leads to Positive Outcomes
- Albemarle County Schools: Grassroots Initiative Leads to District-wide Hands-on Learning Curriculum
- South Fayette School District: School-to-Business Partnerships Foster Project-Based Learning
- Evergreen Public Schools: Using Open-Source Math Resources in Lieu of a Commercial Core Program
- Design Tech High School: Design Thinking as an Organization Principle
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2gzzx8/schools_of_the?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schools-of-the-future-in-the-united-states-part-1-content--curriculum---growth-in-digital-resources-300629496.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article