School's Out, but Summer Savings Are in at Kroger

The Kroger Co.

28 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET

Meal planning for as little as $3.50 per person

CINCINNATI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared a grocery haul, serving up five lunch and dinner options for students home for summer break—all for as little as $3.50 per person for each meal.

From fresh veggies to everyone’s favorite taco night, the grocery haul has customers covered with ten menus to feed a crowd of five.
"We know summer can be especially busy for families filling their schedules with camps, ballgames and spending some well-deserved time together after a busy school year," said Carlo Baldan, Kroger's group vice president of center store merchandising. "Kroger is here to take care of the meal planning with fresh, affordable dining options and Locked In Low prices so customers can enjoy summer together with their families. This is one more way we are focusing on customers and offering lower prices and more choices for more families across America."

From fresh veggies to everyone's favorite taco night, the grocery haul has customers covered with ten menus to feed a crowd of five. To access the full grocery list, click here.

Lunches:

  • Roasted chicken lettuce wraps topped with mozzarella and tomatoes served with fresh melon and strawberries on the side
  • Peanut butter and banana sandwiches with strawberry preserves and veggies with dip
  • Cheese quesadillas with make ahead caramelized onions and sour cream served with chips and salsa
  • Make-your-own pizza bagels topped with mozzarella, pizza sauce and fresh basil with fresh veggies and dip on the side
  • Chicken tenders and crinkle cut fries—let the air fryer do the cooking—and fresh strawberries and melon

Dinners:

  • Taco night with flour tortillas topped with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, sour cream and salsa, served with tortilla chips
  • Fresh roasted chicken and homestyle mashed potatoes with roasted asparagus on the side
  • Fish and chips served with mixed vegetables
  • Penne rigate pasta with marinara, Italian-style meatballs and a fresh salad
  • BLTs served on toasted white bread with thick slices of tomato and iceberg lettuce served with steamed French green beans

For customers looking for even more great savings, log on to Kroger.com or the Kroger app to shop this week's top deals, get access to digital coupons and exclusive personalized offers. Families can also save with Kroger's Big Deal! bulk packages, a great way to help parents stock up on the kids' favorite items and save.

Summer travelers can enjoy fuel savings opportunities, earning 4X fuel points on gift card purchases with a digital coupon from June 28-July 11. The retailer also recommends customers check Kroger Delivery availability at their destination to stock up on vacation essentials when away from home.

Customers can get their summer break must-haves and more by shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the grocery delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month. 

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

