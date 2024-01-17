Schools Using Panorama Education's Student Success Platform Have Significantly Higher Student Math and Reading Scores

Third-party researchers found that K-12 use of the Student Success platform helps ensure long-term student success

The study meets federal funding requirements under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for Level II

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Education , an education technology company that helps students achieve academic success and well-being, announced third-party researchers have found that using Panorama's Student Success platform resulted in higher math and reading scores at schools using the platform. This finding demonstrates the platform's ability to support overall academic success in K-12 students.

Researchers at LearnPlatform by Instructure confirmed that a November 2023 study on the use of Student Success meets Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Level II requirements. The study examined if school use of Student Success positively impacted student academic performance, and whether using the product's intervention planning and management tools improved performance for students at risk of academic challenges.

The study's findings on using Student Success include:

Schools with high usage of the Student Success platform had significantly higher end-of-year math and reading performance.

Students in need of additional support who had their interventions tracked on the Student Success platform often had higher performance by the end of the school year.

60% of interventions with outcomes tracked on the platform met stated goals.

"These results prove that our platform supports academic success broadly and can make a real difference in helping students get back on track," said Panorama Education's Chief Product Officer Jessica Tiwari. "Our technology empowers districts to help students at the individual level, through evidence-based solutions that work for school systems of all sizes."

The study included de-identified data from over 600 elementary and secondary schools that used Panorama Student Success to manage implementation of multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) during the 2022–23 school year. The researchers used standardized assessment scores in math and reading from the Northwest Evaluation Association's Measure of Academic Progress .

"Our teams have witnessed firsthand the positive impacts of Panorama's Student Success platform, and now we have scientific evidence that using it improves academic performance," said Panorama Education CEO Aaron Feuer. "School funds spent on Student Success have the most important return that we could ask for—better outcomes for students."

About Panorama Education

Panorama Education is an education technology company founded in 2012 that helps students achieve academic success and well-being, and gives schools and school districts a platform to hear what families, students and teachers need in the classroom. Educators use Panorama's software platform to understand and support students across academics, attendance, behavior, and life skills development. District leaders use the same platform to track progress toward strategic goals, such as literacy, graduation, and school safety. Panorama is proud that its platform is used to support 15 million students in 25,000 schools, 2,000 districts across the United States.

