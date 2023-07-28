SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Partners with Sacramento Republic FC on 10th Season Anniversary Celebration Match at Hughes Stadium

To mark this important milestone in the community, the first 10,000 fans will receive a free commemorative t-shirt

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, will be the presenting sponsor of Sacramento Republic FC's 10th Season Celebration Match. This special event, to be held Saturday, August 26 at 7:30pm, will bring the community back to the site of the club's inaugural home match at Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College. During the event, SchoolsFirst FCU will also take a moment to recognize the soccer coaches of Sacramento City College for their contributions to the community.

"We are proud to help recognize Sacramento Republic FC's decade-long history of inspiring our local community through the sport of soccer. We are equally excited for the opportunity to recognize Sacramento City College's part in that history and the positive impact that college faculty and staff, in this case the Sac City College soccer coaches, have on the lives and futures of scholar athletes," stated Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations for SchoolsFirst FCU. "Congratulations to Sacramento Republic FC on its 10-year anniversary. Thank you for your ongoing commitment to this sport, the athlete scholars, soccer fans and the community."

Hughes Stadium holds a special place in the history of Republic FC and Sacramento's love affair with soccer. In 2014, the club held its first-ever home game at the site, welcoming 20,000 fans and showing the American soccer community how much the game is loved in the region. The August 26 match will celebrate the 10 seasons that Republic FC has been connected to the communities and residents of Sacramento. In addition to special appearances from former players and coaches, the first 10,000 fans will receive a free t-shirt commemorating the special night. Republic FC will also select and award a total of $10,000 in grants to 10 community groups making an impact in the region.

"Throughout our 10 seasons, Republic FC has worked to create a unified community, both on and off the pitch," said Dustin Vicari, chief revenue officer for Republic FC. "This commitment extends to our partners, and we're grateful to team up with SchoolsFirst FCU who has been dedicated to supporting its members and the community for nearly 90 years. The 10th Season Celebration Match at Hughes Stadium is going to be a memorable day for our fans and the city, and we look forward to once again showing the soccer world what Sacramento is all about."

As a special nod to the 10-year celebration, tickets are being sold at a starting price of just $10. Republic FC will host Orange County SC, one of the four visiting teams to play at Hughes Stadium in the inaugural season. For more information and to purchase tickets, community members can visit SacRepublicFC.com/Hughes.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country and has been recognized by Forbes as the number one credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.3 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.  Insured by NCUA

About Sacramento Republic FC

Sacramento Republic FC is one of the premier clubs in USL Championship. Since 2014, the club has reflected the Indomitable nature of California's Capitol City, breaking league records year over year, winning the championship in its inaugural season, and sparking a regional passion for soccer. Now in its 10th season, the club will continue to invest in Sacramento, leading various community investment programs to serve the city, creating innovative partnerships, operating the region's premier youth soccer development academy, and supporting the development of youth soccer players throughout Northern California. For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com.

