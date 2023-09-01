SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Recognizes Sacramento City College Women's Soccer Coaches at the Sacramento Republic FC 10th Celebration Match

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the nation's largest credit union serving school employees, was presenting sponsor and recognized Sacramento City College soccer coaches during Sacramento Republic FC's sold-out 10th Celebration Match at Hughes Stadium.

Josh Smith, vice president of school and community relations for SchoolsFirst FCU with Alexia Poon, head coach and Michelle Hernandez, assistant coach of the Sacramento City College women's soccer team.
To mark the momentous milestone, there were a variety of pre-game festivities including a commemorative t-shirt giveaway for the first 10,000 fans, a scarf giveaway at the SchoolsFirst FCU booth, and an opportunity for SchoolsFirst FCU team members to connect with the community. Prior to kick off, there was a special recognition by Josh Smith, vice president of school and community relations at SchoolsFirst FCU, to honor Alexia Poon, head coach of the Sacramento City College women's soccer team and assistant coach, Michelle Hernandez. The coaches were recognized for their positive influence on student athletes and their contributions to the community.

"SchoolsFirst FCU is dedicated to serving school employees and their families, and the fact this celebration match was held at Sac City College was a perfect opportunity to honor the soccer coaches who have made an incredible impact at this school and the community at large," stated Smith. "Coach Poon and Coach Hernandez are two school leaders who exemplify a passion for scholar athlete success and community engagement, and we are honored to have recognized them on their home field."

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country and has been recognized by Forbes as the number one credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.3 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

Insured by NCUA.

